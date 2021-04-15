Latest
Damac Hills Has A New Hotel And The Views Are Actually Incredible
Let’s be honest… there is no such thing as ‘too many’ hotels in Dubai!
Each brings something new to the table, fresh feels, fun experiences, tempting deals and the kind of boujee-nessssss that the world only dreams of.
And speaking of which, a brand new Radisson Hotel is opening up in Dubai DAMAC Hills and this place is guaranteed to become ‘THE’ go-to chill spot for the local communities Rem Raam, Mudon, Arabian Ranches, Town Square and more.
Coming at you with all the Dubai grandeur and class-A services, the hotel will boast 481 rooms and suites, 27 floors, SNATCHED views of the golf course and the vast desert!
OBVV that’s not all! Apart from the BOMBSHELL views, Radisson Dubai Damac Hills is calling the hood to check out its line up of restos, bars (with terrace views):
Fire Lake Grill House Restaurant and Bar and Hessa Street Kitchen, an international a la carte restaurant with an Asian touch.
Not bad at all ‘eh?!
And with room rates starting from AED200, you have NO excuses whatsoever to not plan your next staycay here with boo or the fam.
For further inquiries click here, or call 800-017-8148.
Flutter around like the free bird that you are by the hotel’s relaxing and spacious poolside while you unwind with some bites and drinks to cleanse off your weekday blues!
What more?! A gym, pool, a Dreamworks Spa with UNREAL massage offers going on RN!
The welcoming Radisson team, known for their top-notch customer service, will be at your beck and call to ensure you a delightful stay the whole way through
Recaaap time:
Room rates start from AED200!! STEAAAALLLLL!
Facilities? Pool, gym. Three restos and bars.
