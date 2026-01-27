DIFC Unveils A New Rooftop Space Celebrating Food And Culture

If open-air spots are your thing, DIFC has something new to add to your list. And honestly, this one hits different. Say hello to Roofline, a limited-time rooftop space bringing together Dubai’s homegrown food, coffee, and culture in one easy, open-air setting.

Running from March 7 to March 31, Roofline stretches across the connecting podium levels between Gate District and Gate Avenue, creating a seamless rooftop link with skyline views and DIFC’s bold architecture all around. After-work plans that do not feel rushed, weekend strolls that somehow turn into snack stops… you get the idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gate Avenue DIFC (@difcgateavenue)

Local food, familiar names, and plenty to explore

Roofline is all about celebrating local brands that people already love, the ones already saved on everyone’s food lists. The opening lineup includes FLTR, blending 3D design with speciality coffee, the instantly recognisable mirror café Uncommon, community favourite IYKYK, and Karak House serving modern takes on Emirati comfort food.

You will also spot Ronnies by Rascals for hand-cut doughnuts, Badou for desserts and speciality coffee, Beau Burger for smash burgers, FEKA for modern Iraqi fast casual, Jonas Burgers, Hey Bunny retail, and more. Basically, you will want to walk around first before deciding.

And since the concepts keep changing throughout the season, there is always a new excuse to come back. No complaints here.

Built for after-work scenes and laid-back weekends

The space has an easy, urban feel that balances food, culture, and social time without trying too hard. Mini activations, pop-ups, and curated entertainment will roll out across the season, keeping things fresh and unplanned in the best way.

It works for quick coffee runs, sunset bites, or just walking around with friends and figuring it out as you go. Literally a dream come true for open-air space lovers.

A Ramadan pop-up adds a cultural layer

Before the main opening, Roofline will host a Ramadan exhibition by Curated Playlist from February 16 to March 8. The pop-up blends fashion, culture, and music into immersive experiences, making it an easy stop during the holy month. Low effort, high reward.

DIFC keeps raising the bar for social spaces

Speaking on the launch, Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC, shared that Roofline strengthens DIFC’s position as a go-to destination for homegrown dining and creative experiences.

Roofline is easily accessible via the Financial Centre Metro Station, just a three-minute walk away. And yes, every experience still begins at the Gate, now with a rooftop view to match!