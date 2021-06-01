Dream Situation: Buy A Home & Straightup Get A 12-Year UAE Visa Along With A Business License! 

A home + a 12-year UAE residency visa + a business license + a flexi workspace = DREAM SITUATION ALERT!

Get yo’self a crib for AED400k and avail of all the freebies! Grab this opportunity at the award-winning communities of Al Hamra Village or Bab Al Bahr (Marjan Island) in Ras Al Khaimah . The offer is valid for a limited time.

Being done in collab with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Al Hamra, the master developers in Ras Al Khaimah are offering all these exceptional benefits to property investors who buy a ready-to-move-in home in Al Hamra Village or Bab Al Bahr, RAK.

Starting from AED400,000, investors can choose from seafront or golf course view homes and will also have the golden chance to pay for the property over a 5-year-period.