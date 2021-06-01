د . إAEDSRر . س

Dream Situation: Buy A Home & Straightup Get A 12-Year UAE Visa Along With A Business License! 

A home + a 12-year UAE residency visa + a business license + a flexi workspace = DREAM SITUATION ALERT!

Get yo’self a crib for AED400k and avail of all the freebies! Grab this opportunity at the award-winning communities of Al Hamra Village or Bab Al Bahr (Marjan Island) in Ras Al Khaimah. The offer is valid for a limited time.

Being done in collab with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Al Hamra, the master developers in Ras Al Khaimah are offering all these exceptional benefits to property investors who buy a ready-to-move-in home in Al Hamra Village or Bab Al Bahr, RAK.

Starting from AED400,000, investors can choose from seafront or golf course view homes and will also have the golden chance to pay for the property over a 5-year-period.

A value-added facility in the 2021 Gulf Tourism Capital?! YES, PLEASE!

Live, work and play in the emirate that’s been certified as the FIRST safest city in the pandemic and the 2021 gulf tourism capital. Ouuff. 

The posh neighbourhood will assure you a quality living space and a classy working hub where you can make the most of RAK’s cost-effective resources. Perfect for budding entrepreneurs and those looking to retire with a UAE visa.

And get this, another benefit will include a partner visa… major flex to have in a city with over 38,000 licensed companies!

For more details, check out Al Hamra’s website. 

Al Hamra is a Ras Al Khaimah based real estate development and investment company. The group is focused on providing premier lifestyle real estate developments, while also developing and investing in the luxury hospitality and leisure segments. In line with the Emirate’s growth, Al Hamra has been instrumental in shaping the real estate landscape in the Emirate since its formation in 2003. Entities under the Al Hamra brand name include: Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra Marina & Yacht Club, Al Hamra Mall, Manar Mall, the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village and Al Hamra Real Estate Development. Al Hamra is also the developer of Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, the Al Hamra Golf and Beach Resort and the Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach.

