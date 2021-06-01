Latest
Dream Situation: Buy A Home & Straightup Get A 12-Year UAE Visa Along With A Business License!
A home + a 12-year UAE residency visa + a business license + a flexi workspace = DREAM SITUATION ALERT!
Get yo’self a crib for AED400k and avail of all the freebies! Grab this opportunity at the award-winning communities of Al Hamra Village or Bab Al Bahr (Marjan Island) in Ras Al Khaimah. The offer is valid for a limited time.
Being done in collab with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Al Hamra, the master developers in Ras Al Khaimah are offering all these exceptional benefits to property investors who buy a ready-to-move-in home in Al Hamra Village or Bab Al Bahr, RAK.
Starting from AED400,000, investors can choose from seafront or golf course view homes and will also have the golden chance to pay for the property over a 5-year-period.
A value-added facility in the 2021 Gulf Tourism Capital?! YES, PLEASE!
Live, work and play in the emirate that’s been certified as the FIRST safest city in the pandemic and the 2021 gulf tourism capital. Ouuff.
The posh neighbourhood will assure you a quality living space and a classy working hub where you can make the most of RAK’s cost-effective resources. Perfect for budding entrepreneurs and those looking to retire with a UAE visa.