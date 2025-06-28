BOOK NOW: Dubai Mall’s Summer Camp Is BACK And It’s Where All The Cool Kids Are At!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
IT’S BAAACKKK! No school? No problem. Dubai Mall’s Summer Camp is back and it’s basically every kid’s dream day—on repeat.
Your lil ones are in for a treat from June 30 till August 21—Dubai Mall’s Summer Camp is PACKED with activities like ice skating, exploring the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, VR adventures, and hands-on fun at KidZania. It’s the cheat code to keep them entertained, learning, and happy all holiday long.
Here’s what the little campers can look forward to:
Dubai Mall’s summer camp is packed with FUUNNNN! Kids get daily lunch (if selected), a certificate, and access to top attractions like Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Dubai Ice Rink, KidZania, Play DXB, and At the Top, Burj Khalifa. There’s also a movie day at Reel Cinemas.
It’s a full week of learning, adventure, and non-stop entertainment — all in one place!
The camp is open to kids aged 7 to 14. Younger kids aged 3 to 6 can join only if accompanied by an adult, who must purchase their own camp pass (AED 399 with food or AED 299 without).
The camp runs Monday to Thursday. Registration starts at 9:00 AM on day one, ending at 3:00 PM. From Tuesday to Thursday, drop-off is at 9:30 AM and pick-up at 3:00 PM. Parents must drop off and pick up their kids daily from KidZania, Dubai Mall. A dedicated team supervises the kids all day, so parents can relax. This camp is only available at Dubai Mall.
