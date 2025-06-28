BOOK NOW: Dubai Mall’s Summer Camp Is BACK And It’s Where All The Cool Kids Are At!

IT’S BAAACKKK! No school? No problem. Dubai Mall’s Summer Camp is back and it’s basically every kid’s dream day—on repeat.

Your lil ones are in for a treat from June 30 till August 21—Dubai Mall’s Summer Camp is PACKED with activities like ice skating, exploring the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, VR adventures, and hands-on fun at KidZania. It’s the cheat code to keep them entertained, learning, and happy all holiday long.

The camp runs for four fun-filled days, Monday to Thursday…

Here’s what the little campers can look forward to:

Monday kicks off at KidZania with creative fun at the Acting and Dance Academy.

Tuesday dives into the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo with tours, fish feeding, a glass-bottom boat ride, behind-the-scenes access, and a penguin meet-and-greet.

Wednesday brings skating sessions at Dubai Ice Rink, followed by a sky-high visit to Burj Khalifa’s 124th and 125th floors.

Thursday wraps things up with thrilling games at Play DXB and a kid-friendly movie at Reel Junior.

What’s included in the camp package:

Dubai Mall’s summer camp is packed with FUUNNNN! Kids get daily lunch (if selected), a certificate, and access to top attractions like Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Dubai Ice Rink, KidZania, Play DXB, and At the Top, Burj Khalifa. There’s also a movie day at Reel Cinemas.

It’s a full week of learning, adventure, and non-stop entertainment — all in one place!

Package including food: AED 899 incl. VAT per kid.

Package excluding food: AED 799 incl. VAT per kid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by At the Top, Burj Khalifa (@atthetopburjkhalifa)

And in case you’re wondering…

The camp is open to kids aged 7 to 14. Younger kids aged 3 to 6 can join only if accompanied by an adult, who must purchase their own camp pass (AED 399 with food or AED 299 without).

The camp runs Monday to Thursday. Registration starts at 9:00 AM on day one, ending at 3:00 PM. From Tuesday to Thursday, drop-off is at 9:30 AM and pick-up at 3:00 PM. Parents must drop off and pick up their kids daily from KidZania, Dubai Mall. A dedicated team supervises the kids all day, so parents can relax. This camp is only available at Dubai Mall.

Check out all the info here…. RUNNN!