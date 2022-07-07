Latest
Enjoy Unisat’s AMAZING Offers And Clink To The Long Weekend!
Head to one of the UAE’s largest bottle shop for some bottle shopping for the long weekend ventures. The store has a range of offers and discounts lined up for you to pick and choose from.
This go-to bottle shop for Dubai peeps is barely a 30-min drive from the city, so make the most of their EPIC range of deals. Plus, many freebies will be given away when you purchase select drinks.
Open 7 days a week from 9 am – 1am, DAILY, plus Unisat doesn’t require you to have a liquor license whatsoever.
And you can enjoy sales of up to 50% on your favourite brands with the best prices compared to other norther Emirates stores
What are the offers happening in the U-Sat world you ask?
1- NEW Offers on over 100 Spirits and Beers added especially for the Holiday Season
Choose from over a thousand brands of bubbles, sparkling and spirits at the store
*GIVEAWAY ALERT*
Like, tag and share your buds under Unisat’s insta post linked below and stand a chance to win a drink hamper!! (2 winners to be picked!)
And remember to drop your business card to get a chance to win a bottle of premium malt or a bottle of fizz on their in-store weekly draws.
The important bits
Open 7 days a week from 9 am-midnight, daily
Call 0561199527 / +971561199520 for more deets.
Avail of FREE home delivery in Ajman on orders above AED200 (orders will be accepted until 11pm for same-day delivery).
Google Maps right here – Unisat Ajman location
Follow their IG for daily updates on comps and giveaways here!