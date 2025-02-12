Everything You Need To Know About Dubai Canal Run 2025

Ready to take a step closer to your 2025 fitness goals? The much-anticipated Dubai Canal Run is back for its 6th edition, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Powered by Sukoon and Bupa Global, this epic race is set to hit the stunning routes of Dubai Design District (D3) on Saturday, 22 February 2025.

From tiny tots to running pros…everyone’s invited!

Embrace the thrill of racing

With 1,500 runners aged 3 to 70+ expected to hit the track, this isn’t just another race—it’s a community movement! Whether you’re up for a 3km fun run, a 5km challenge, or a hardcore 10km dash, the Dubai Canal Run is all about pushing limits, connecting with fellow fitness buffs, and soaking in those stunning canal-side views.

It’s the ultimate celebration for fitness with sunrise views!

Gather up with a supportive, high-energy community that’ll keep you motivated to run across the Dubai Canal, as you take in the GORGEOUS views. Plus.. there’s a family fun zone packed with entertainment and activities for non-runners too!

Join the best of the best and IMMERSE yourself in Dubai’s vibrant community spirit!

Iconic partners, Sukoon and Bupa Global are all about championing active lifestyles, and this event is a testament to that mission. As Dean Pollard, General Manager for Bupa Global Middle East and Asia, puts it:

“At Bupa Global, we’re committed to inspiring people to prioritize their health and wellbeing. We know that taking that first step can be the hardest, and that’s why we love how inclusive the Dubai Canal Run has become. It’s the perfect chance for people of all ages to embrace running and hit their personal fitness milestones.”

Christian Berglehner, Founding Partner of Race ME Events, echoes this excitement, highlighting the incredible support from partners like Dubai Design District, Dubai Holding, Dubai Sports Council, and sponsors including Monviso Water, Skechers, La Roche-Posay, and of course, Lovin Dubai!

Spots are filling fast so make sure you register ASAP!

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to dust off those running shoes, this is it! Registrations are now open, and with only a limited number of spots available, you won’t want to miss out.

See you at the starting line, Dubai!