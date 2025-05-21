Falcons Turns Heads In Abu Dhabi With A Next-Level Luxury Auction

If you thought auctions were all stiff suits and serious faces, think again. Falcons is rewriting the rules — and their latest event at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi on May 10 was basically a luxury collector’s dream wrapped in elegance (and just the right amount of sparkle). Rare watches, jaw-dropping cars, and a bike straight out of a superhero movie? Yeah, it had it all… GORGEOUS!

It was a whole vibe…

Falcons doesn’t just host auctions — they create EXPERIENCES. Before the big day, guests were treated to a private exhibition where experts walked them through every lot. With music, mood lighting, and a gorgeous setting, it felt more like a curated show than a sales floor.

Let’s talk about the SHOWSTOPPERS

First up — a one-of-a-kind Audemars Piguet from 1983, dripping in rubies and diamonds. Literal wrist candy. Then came the Confederate P-51 Combat Fighter — part motorcycle, part sculpture, made from military-grade aluminum. And the star of the retro world? A 1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille in the dreamiest blue, with tailfins that look straight out of a movie.

Bids, but make it personal…

“We are redefining what auctions look like in this region,” said Dr. Kevin Khalili, CEO of Falcons. “We’re blending tradition with innovation to deliver an unforgettable, world-class experience built on trust, storytelling, and exclusive access to pieces few have ever seen in person. We believe auctions should not only be transactional but transformational. It is about elevating the art of collecting through pieces that carry legacy, rarity, and soul.”

“At the heart of every auction lies trust, built steadily over time through relationships, transparency, and a profound understanding of every piece that crosses the block. Buying at auction is an investment in both history and possibility. Curating an auction is about more than selecting pieces; it’s about forging emotional connections with clients.” Therese Awad, Chief Commercial Officer.

The auction scene just got a glow-up

Falcons is only two events in, but they’re already shaking things up in the region. No dusty catalogs, no confusing jargon — just beautiful pieces, good vibes, and a growing collector community that’s loving every minute of it. One thing’s for sure: if you’re into rare finds and feel-good luxury, Falcons should be on your radar. This is just the beginning.