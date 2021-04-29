Latest
Your Teeth Are About To Get A Little Glow Up With These Whitening Finger Brushes
We totally STAN innovative gadgets and gizmos that work to make life not only easier but more convenient.
Enter: iKo Finger Toothbrushes!
Small finger size brushes that you can just pop in your pocket or handbag for healthy, whiter teeth and fresh breath. Wherever, whenever!
This means, long drive? iKo brushes. Sleepover? iKo brushes. Long day in the office? iKo brushes. Coffee breath? iKo brushes. Braces? iKo brushes.
You get our drift! With fine pressure points on the head, this compact toothbrush guarantees you pearly whites and comes in packaging that’s 100% recyclable.
For more deets, click here.
Kids will have a BLAST with the iKo Kids flavoured range! Designed for munchkins 6 years and up, their cute brushes come in 4 flavours, apple, banana, strawberry and orange!
Making brush time their FAVE time.
The iKo Kids brushes are selling for AED29 at Zoom stores across Dubai.
For more deets, click here.
Being portable means that iKo Fluoro finger brushes don’t need any water or toothpaste! HANDY.COM
With up to 100 uses, you can legit get fresh breath and clean teeth no matter where you are and how you are. Sleepovers, backpacking trips… whatever the adventure, may you always have the freshest of breath!
The iKo Fluoro brushes are selling for AED29 at Zoom stores across Dubai.
For more deets, click here.
We ALLL want pristine white teeth and hunt out toothbrushes and pastes that promise us that Hollywood smile!
Welcome the iKo Whitening range! Same as fluoro but removes stains and whitens your teeth. Ain’t nothing wrong with wanting a million-dollar smile that lights up the night!
The iKo Whitening brushes are selling for AED79 at Zoom stores across Dubai.
For more deets, click here.
A protected brush = protected teeth… DUH!
So grab yourself one of these iRo Covers, and protect your toothbrush for up to 3 months. A lot of science goes into this, but basically, the patented material of iRo keeps your toothbrush safe from unwanted arial pathogens.
iRo has been designed to adapt to all kinds of toothbrushes, whether manual or electric. So be it the finger brushes or any toothbrush, you can get yo’self the iRo covers to protect your dental cleansers.
The iRo Covers are selling for AED29 at Zoom stores across Dubai.
For more deets, click here.