From Ladies Night To Happy Hours: These 4 Fab Offers Will Have You Binging On Thai Food

If you’re Thai-red of attempting to make the perfect dinner plan on a budget… then look no further than Charm Thai.

Charm Thai, located in Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, is the perfect urban setting to indulge in delicious Thai cuisine and unwind after a long day.

Thai out these four amazing offers that’ll charm your pants off! From Ladies Nights to Happy Hours, this venue is dishing out some budget-friendly offers for all

4. On Mondays… and Wednesdays, ’em gals head to Charm Thai for LADIES NIGHTS!

On Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-10pm, Charm Thai offers an irresistible deal for ladies.

For AED125, you can enjoy unlimited selected beverages and a 25% discount on your food bill. This offer is the perfect opportunity for gal pals to catch up and enjoy some quality bonding time.

3. Enjoy Happy Hour EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.

This tempting resto has a happy hour deal that is available every day of the week.

From 4-7pm and again from 10pm until close, guests can enjoy buy-one-get-one drinks. On weekends, the restaurant stays open until 1:30am, so there’s plenty of time to enjoy this amazing offer.

2. Wok the Walk for your business lunches from Mon – Fri starting at AED59

During weekdays, Charm Thai offers a delicious business lunch from 1-4pm for only AED59. You can also opt for the AED79 lunch for more variety.

This offer is the perfect way to enjoy a delicious Thai meal without breaking the bank.

Shout to all Marina office goers and residents:

PSA: Marina office goers and residents have direct access to Charm Thai from the Marina promenade. You can either walk in or use the hotel’s complimentary valet parking.

1. Charm Thai Food Festival: Experience the best of Thai cuisine in one sitting

Every day, this resto offers a 3-course menu for only AED149, with the option to add a bottle of grapes for AED100.

This offer is perfect for those who want to try a range of dishes and get a taste of authentic Thai cuisine. The restaurant has a range of dishes to choose from, including appetizers, main courses, and desserts, making it easy to find something to suit your taste.

For more deets, click here.

Where?

Charm Thai, Marina Promenade, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina