EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS! Get 25% Off Summer Camps At These Top Nurseries Until August 27

Looking for a fun, creative, and flexible summer plan for your little one? Kids First Group’s Summer Camps are here to save the season — and Lovin Dubai readers get an exclusive 25% discount across all nurseries until August 27!
From fairytale adventures to global journeys, these camps are designed to suit every tiny personality. Whether you’re staying in Dubai or hopping in and out, you can book daily or weekly. Whatever works for your schedule…
Here’s what’s in store for your mini adventurer…
Fairytale Forest Camp at Willow Children’s Nursery
Dragons, fairies, castles, and magic — it’s a storybook come to life! Each week is packed with imaginative play and creative crafts.
Expect:
Locations: ONE Central, Umm Suqeim, Dubai Marina / Camp ends: 27 August
Call: +971 565028617 or register here
USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!
Story Explorers Camp at Redwood Montessori Nursery
A new children’s book takes center stage each week with fun, hands-on activities.
Expect:
Locations: Jumeirah Park, Furjan, The Palm, Garhoud / Camp ends: 27 August
Call:+971 50 318 8907 or register here
USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!
Creativity Studio Reggio Camp at Odyssey Nursery
Your little artist gets to explore, create, and imagine through Reggio Emilia-inspired fun.
Expect:
Locations: Umm Suqeim, SZR, JBR, Burj Al Arab, Living Legends, Meydan / Camp ends: 27 August
Call: +971 56 515 7384 or register here
USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!
Around the World in 8 Weeks at Redwood Center of Excellence
A travel-themed camp where kids explore a new country every week — no flights needed!
Expect:
Location: Al Barsha / Camp ends: 26 August
Call: +971 56 239 9631 or register here
USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!
Spots are limited, so don’t wait! Use your exclusive LOVIN25 discount and make this summer full of stories, splashes, and smiles.
