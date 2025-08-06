Sponsored

EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS! Get 25% Off Summer Camps At These Top Nurseries Until August 27

Looking for a fun, creative, and flexible summer plan for your little one? Kids First Group’s Summer Camps are here to save the season — and Lovin Dubai readers get an exclusive 25% discount across all nurseries until August 27!

From fairytale adventures to global journeys, these camps are designed to suit every tiny personality. Whether you’re staying in Dubai or hopping in and out, you can book daily or weekly. Whatever works for your schedule…

Here’s what’s in store for your mini adventurer…

For the fantasy storyteller:

Fairytale Forest Camp at Willow Children’s Nursery
Dragons, fairies, castles, and magic — it’s a storybook come to life! Each week is packed with imaginative play and creative crafts.

Expect:

  • Making potions, wands & fairy wings
  • Hunting for dragon eggs
  • Building kingdoms
  • Acting out classic tales
  • Dancing at enchanted galas

Locations: ONE Central, Umm Suqeim, Dubai Marina / Camp ends: 27 August
Call: +971 565028617 or register here

USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!

For the book lovers:

Story Explorers Camp at Redwood Montessori Nursery
A new children’s book takes center stage each week with fun, hands-on activities.

Expect:

  • Bear hunts in nature
  • Dress-up and role play
  • Puppet-making
  • Baking book-inspired treats
  • Building story scenes

Locations: Jumeirah Park, Furjan, The Palm, Garhoud / Camp ends: 27 August
Call:+971 50 318 8907 or register here

USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!

For the artsy child:

Creativity Studio Reggio Camp at Odyssey Nursery
Your little artist gets to explore, create, and imagine through Reggio Emilia-inspired fun.

Expect:

  • Building imaginative worlds
  • Art with clay, nature & recycled goodies
  • Exploring light, color & shadows
  • Painting murals
  • Outdoor nature-inspired art

Locations: Umm Suqeim, SZR, JBR, Burj Al Arab, Living Legends, Meydan / Camp ends: 27 August
Call: +971 56 515 7384 or register here

USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!

For the global citizen:

Around the World in 8 Weeks at Redwood Center of Excellence
A travel-themed camp where kids explore a new country every week — no flights needed!

Expect:

  • Airport pretend play
  • Safari art & jungle trails
  • Arctic igloos & ice fishing
  • Crafts from Japan, India & France
  • Ocean exploration in Australia
  • A global finale celebration

Location: Al Barsha / Camp ends: 26 August
Call: +971 56 239 9631 or register here

USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!

Why parents LOVE these camps:

  • For kids up to 6 years old (no prior enrollment needed!)
  • Flexible daily or weekly bookings
  • Small group settings and safe environments
  • Designed for different personalities and learning styles
  • 25% off with code: LOVIN25

Spots are limited, so don’t wait! Use your exclusive LOVIN25 discount and make this summer full of stories, splashes, and smiles.

Established in 2011, Kids First Group (KFG) is a leading early education group based in Dubai, founded by CEO Kamil Najjar. Dubai based Taalem, a leading provider in K-12 premium education in the UAE, recently acquired a 95% stake in KFG, which started with 4 nurseries and now owns and operates 34. Among those are self-developed brands, including Odyssey Nursery, Redwood Montessori Nursery and Redwood Center of Excellence. Under Kamil’s leadership, KFG unveiled the Redwood Center of Excellence in 2022, uniquely integrating EYFS, Montessori, Reggio, and STEM methodologies and in December 2023, the center set a record for the U.A.E.’s early learning sector by becoming the first and only independent preschool offering the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme.The company also took home the “Great Place To Work” award in 2023, reflecting its commitment not just to the children and their families, but also to the educators and staff who are the base of the company.

Visit Kids First Group's Official Website
Kids First Group On Instagram

