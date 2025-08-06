EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS! Get 25% Off Summer Camps At These Top Nurseries Until August 27

Looking for a fun, creative, and flexible summer plan for your little one? Kids First Group’s Summer Camps are here to save the season — and Lovin Dubai readers get an exclusive 25% discount across all nurseries until August 27!

From fairytale adventures to global journeys, these camps are designed to suit every tiny personality. Whether you’re staying in Dubai or hopping in and out, you can book daily or weekly. Whatever works for your schedule…

Here’s what’s in store for your mini adventurer…

For the fantasy storyteller:

Fairytale Forest Camp at Willow Children’s Nursery

Dragons, fairies, castles, and magic — it’s a storybook come to life! Each week is packed with imaginative play and creative crafts.

Expect:

Making potions, wands & fairy wings

Hunting for dragon eggs

Building kingdoms

Acting out classic tales

Dancing at enchanted galas

Locations: ONE Central, Umm Suqeim, Dubai Marina / Camp ends: 27 August

Call: +971 565028617 or register here

USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!

For the book lovers:

Story Explorers Camp at Redwood Montessori Nursery

A new children’s book takes center stage each week with fun, hands-on activities.

Expect:

Bear hunts in nature

Dress-up and role play

Puppet-making

Baking book-inspired treats

Building story scenes

Locations: Jumeirah Park, Furjan, The Palm, Garhoud / Camp ends: 27 August

Call:+971 50 318 8907 or register here

USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!

For the artsy child:

Creativity Studio Reggio Camp at Odyssey Nursery

Your little artist gets to explore, create, and imagine through Reggio Emilia-inspired fun.

Expect:

Building imaginative worlds

Art with clay, nature & recycled goodies

Exploring light, color & shadows

Painting murals

Outdoor nature-inspired art

Locations: Umm Suqeim, SZR, JBR, Burj Al Arab, Living Legends, Meydan / Camp ends: 27 August

Call: +971 56 515 7384 or register here

USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!

For the global citizen:

Around the World in 8 Weeks at Redwood Center of Excellence

A travel-themed camp where kids explore a new country every week — no flights needed!

Expect:

Airport pretend play

Safari art & jungle trails

Arctic igloos & ice fishing

Crafts from Japan, India & France

Ocean exploration in Australia

A global finale celebration

Location: Al Barsha / Camp ends: 26 August

Call: +971 56 239 9631 or register here

USE CODE: LOVIN25 for 25% off!

Why parents LOVE these camps:

For kids up to 6 years old (no prior enrollment needed!)

Flexible daily or weekly bookings

Small group settings and safe environments

Designed for different personalities and learning styles

25% off with code: LOVIN25

Spots are limited, so don’t wait! Use your exclusive LOVIN25 discount and make this summer full of stories, splashes, and smiles.