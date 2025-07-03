Sponsored

Get FREE Kids Summer Camps Included In These 5 Abu Dhabi Staycations

School’s out and the heat is on—time to hit pause and switch to staycation mode.

This summer in Abu Dhabi, book a 6-night family getaway and let the kids run wild at a free summer camp while you kick back and relax. It’s the best kind of win-win, all under one roof.

These five hotels in Abu Dhabi are packing all the essentials

If you’re all about that stress-free stays, summer camp vibes for the kids, and plenty of time for you to kick back… you’ve landed on the right page.

  • Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental: Enjoy six nights of magic with daily access to the Kids Palace—where the little ones can play, learn, and let their imagination run wild. Book here.
  • Rixos Marina: Kids aged 4 to 12 can dive into non-stop fun at the Rixos Kids Club, with everything from games to shows—both indoors and out… fun! Book here.
  • Jumeirah Saadiyat Island: Here’s your sign to book that summer escape—where the little ones get free fun at the Kids Club, and you get to unwind with top-tier dining and spa vibes. Book here.
  • The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi: Turn up the heat with a peaceful family escape at The Ritz-Carlton this summer—kids stay free with breakfast included, and you get 20% off food and drinks. Book here.
  • Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villa: Aladdin’s Cave is calling! The Explorer Kids Club has age-specific fun lined up all summer, and kids over 5 join for free. Stay 7 nights, pay for 6—easy math for a great escape. Book here.

What are you waiting for?

So… if you’re planning a summer break with the lil ones, the capital has it all. Family-friendly hotels, kids’ clubs packed with activities, and offers that make it worth every dirham. With plenty of indoor fun, world-class dining, and relaxing escapes for parents, a staycation in Abu Dhabi ticks all the boxes. This is one getaway the whole family will thank you for.

