Get FREE Kids Summer Camps Included In These 5 Abu Dhabi Staycations

School’s out and the heat is on—time to hit pause and switch to staycation mode.
This summer in Abu Dhabi, book a 6-night family getaway and let the kids run wild at a free summer camp while you kick back and relax. It’s the best kind of win-win, all under one roof.
If you’re all about that stress-free stays, summer camp vibes for the kids, and plenty of time for you to kick back… you’ve landed on the right page.
So… if you’re planning a summer break with the lil ones, the capital has it all. Family-friendly hotels, kids’ clubs packed with activities, and offers that make it worth every dirham. With plenty of indoor fun, world-class dining, and relaxing escapes for parents, a staycation in Abu Dhabi ticks all the boxes. This is one getaway the whole family will thank you for.
