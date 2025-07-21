Grand Slam Tennis Champion Maria Sharapova Joined CFI As A Global Brand Ambassador

Some partnerships just make sense. When two forces, each known for excellence, drive, and global impact, decide to join forces, the result isn’t just exciting… it’s game-changing.

In the world of finance and trading, one brand has been making serious moves to redefine how people connect with the market. And now, they’ve just served up one of their boldest plays yet.

CFI, the global trading and investment platform, has officially announced Maria Sharapova as its new Global Brand Ambassador

Yes, that Maria Sharapova—five-time Grand Slam champion, Olympic medalist, and all-around powerhouse.

She joins the CFI family alongside Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton, creating a dynamic duo that brings world-class performance and purpose to the forefront

But this isn’t just about star power.

Sharapova has long proven she’s more than an athlete. From her business ventures in fashion, wellness, and luxury retail to her recent foray into interior design, she’s built a post-tennis career that’s as strategic as her legendary backhand. Her journey reflects a mindset rooted in precision, discipline, and adaptability, all qualities that align perfectly with CFI’s mission to empower individuals to take control of their financial futures.

“CFI’s focus on innovation, education, and empowering individuals resonated with me,” Sharapova shared. “Whether in sport or business, success comes down to being intentional, prepared, and willing to learn. I’ve always believed in the importance of staying curious, adapting to change, and leading with purpose.”

Her appointment signals a bold step in CFI’s evolution, not just as a leading trading platform, but as a brand that stands for something bigger: inclusivity, education, and smart, intentional growth. And with Sharapova’s influence, especially among women and young entrepreneurs, that message is only going to get louder.

CFI Group CEO Ziad Melhem put it best:

“Maria Sharapova is a symbol of elite performance and long-term vision. This partnership goes beyond branding—it’s about shared purpose and global impact.”

With Maria on board, CFI continues to prove that finance doesn’t have to feel intimidating or out of reach. It can be inspiring and led by voices that challenge the norm.