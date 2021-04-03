Have Yourselves An Egg-ceptional Easter Feaster At Caesars Palace Dubai

If you’ve been on an Easter fast and good behaviour for the last couple of weeks, then it’s time to huddle up with your loved ones and go all out to celebrate the joyous occasion. Caesars Palace Dubai is hosting one and all to come down and revel in their Easter-tastic celebrations at the marvellous Bluewaters Island. There’s a basketful of exclusive offers, family fun and feasting in store over the Easter weekend, including staycations, daycations and best of all… an EGG-citing selection of child and adult-friendly events. Bonding session on point at this bustling hotel!

Spice things up this Easter over at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen! Hell’s Kitchen is promising hungry guests a Hellicious Easter Lunch on Friday, April 2. Time? From 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. OFC, it goes without that saying that this will be the ultimate foodie experience, the lunch features a selection of Easter-inspired desserts served alongside international favourite dishes. Prices? AED 350 inclusive of soft beverages

AED 850 with Champagne

Drop your munchkins at the Empire Kids Club for some mommy daddy time while yo’kids enjoy a host of games, classes, activities, and much more! From Friday to Sunday over the Easter weekend, kids can leave mom and dad tucking into the delectable culinary offerings and check out the Empire Kids Club. The hotel’s fully supervised indoor and outdoor activity centre for kids 12+ years will host a super-fun selection of games, classes, activities, and much more for children of hotel guests and diners to enjoy.

For some raw bonding time with boo or THE the fam, make your way to the Zhen Wei outdoor terrace! Taking place from 2pm to 4pm at the Zhen Wei outdoor terrace, events include Easter-themed face painting, egg colouring, beach games, and a traditional Easter egg hunt. Families can gather for a movie night on Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm to 7pm exclusively for hotel guests.

Choose from fine teas and beverages from around the world as you mellow down your afternoons with an Easter-themed Afternoon Tea The dining experience will come with a perfectly prepared choice of sandwiches, exquisitely made pastry treats, and a choice of fine teas and beverages from around the world. Fulfil all your sweet tooth cravings with the lounge’s range of Easter-inspired cakes and pastries. BEST PART???? If you’re a UAE resident staying at the resort, you’ll get to enjoy 30% off room rates along with complimentary half-board (breakfast and dinner at participating restaurants) for two people (per room). This family-friendly offer also includes access to the Empire Club for kids aged up to 12 years. For older kids, the offer includes complimentary access to Laguna Waterpark and the Green Planet! They’ve got the full fam catered for at this uber-class hotel. Served at the Roman Lounge, the afternoon tea will be at your beck and call from Sunday, March 28 until Sunday, April 4.

A treat for daddy cools with the Daddy’s Daycation! An all-rounder package for daddies! A package that keeps your kids well occupado and your wife away relaxing in the luxe Caesar’s spa for 25% off. Spoil the kids and upgrade your daycation experience with a dedicated cabana on the beach at AED1,000 or enjoy the sunset with a mini camping experience with a fire pit and marshmallows at AED500. Apart from those fun daycation inclusions like a complimentary meal, daddies will also have access to the Caesars Palace Dubai Pool and Beach for the day for dad + up to 2 children (below 12 years old). To make a table booking, click here or contact us on +97105566466