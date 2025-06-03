HookahPlace Is Shaking Up The Scene With A NEW Location

There’s a new player in town, and it’s puffing clouds of cool into the city. Say hello to HookahPlace Jewel, the sultry, sophisticated new outpost of the world-renowned HookahPlace chain. This sanctuary is open to everyone who appreciates good vibes, great food, and a shisha experience that’s more art than afterthought.

HookahPlace has been changing the game in the shisha world since 2013. With over 240 lounges in more than 14 countries, they’ve built a global following by focusing on quality, consistency, and a great vibe.

Dubai got its first look in 2023 with the DIFC launch, and it didn’t take long for it to become a go-to spot. Think loyal regulars, a classy crowd, and shisha that hits just right. Now, they’re back with something new: HookahPlace Jewel. Think top-tier experiences, new location, and a bold new look.

Located at the glittering heart of the city in Jewel of the Creek, HookahPlace Jewel isn’t your average lounge

It’s a full-blown lifestyle statement. With stylish interiors, international influence, and premium shisha, it’s designed to impress from the moment you walk in.

The team is made up of some of the best in the business, including expert hookah masters from Russia and the CIS. Whether you’re into classic flavours or something more creative, they’ve got it covered. The cocktails are just as carefully crafted—bold, original, and built to stand out. Add a food menu that turns typical lounge snacks into elevated dishes, and you’ve got a spot that delivers on all fronts.

So, whether you’re a local, expat, tourist, adventurer, foodie, or date night duo, no matter where you come from, this place welcomes all

The important bits

Shop no. 1, Tower A5, Floor G, Jewel of the Creek, Dubai

Open daily: 11am – 3am