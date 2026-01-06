Sponsored

Hooves, High Jumps And High Stakes: CSI5* UAE President Cup International Showjumping Event To Shine In Abu Dhabi!

Hera Shabbir
By

If you think showjumping is all quiet claps and polite applause, think again.

This January, Abu Dhabi is about to host an equestrian spectacle like never before, and it’s set to be huge.

From 7–11 January 2026, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) will transform into the ultimate stage for world-class sport, luxury lifestyle experiences as it hosts the CSI5* UAE President Cup International Showjumping!

This is the highest-value showjumping event ever held in the UAE. And yes, the prize money is just as impressive as the talent: a record-breaking AED 3.24 million is up for grabs

Why everyone’s talking about this…

This isn’t just another competition it’s a five-star (CSI5) championship, bringing together the world’s top-ranked riders, elite horses, and influential figures from across the global equestrian scene. Held under the supervision of the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI), the UAE President’s Cup is one of the most prestigious stops on the international showjumping calendar.

Set within the historic Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, established in 1976, the event celebrates the UAE’s deep-rooted equestrian heritage while showcasing Abu Dhabi as a global powerhouse for elite sport.

Three competitions, one EPIC week

What makes this championship extra special? It’s a multi-tiered event, offering something for every level of the sport:

  • CSI5* — €718,000 (approx. AED 2.85 million)

  • CSI2* — €74,000 (approx. AED 295,000)

  • CSIYH1* (Young Horses) — €20,000 (approx. AED 80,000)

From seasoned champions to rising stars, this format highlights ADEC’s commitment to growing showjumping from grassroots to global greatness.

Meet the global showjumping elite

Expect serious star power in the arena. The championship will welcome a jaw-dropping line-up of FEI-ranked riders, including:

  • Daniel Deusser

  • Emanuele Gaudiano

  • Henrik von Eckermann

  • Janika Sprunger

  • Joe Stockdale

  • Abdel-Qader Saïd

Translation? You’re about to witness some of the best riders on the planet, pushing speed, skill, and precision to the absolute limit.

Even if you’ve never watched showjumping before, this event is designed to win you over.

Held at ADEC’s state-of-the-art 54-acre equestrian and lifestyle destination, the venue boasts FEI-standard arenas, air-conditioned stables, lush paddocks, and top-tier facilities focused on horse welfare. But beyond the arena, the fun really kicks in.

Visitors can enjoy:

  • Premium hospitality experiences

  • Curated food and beverage pop-ups at The Arcades Courtyard

  • Beloved spots like Homebakery, BKRY, Espresso Lab, and more

  • Family-friendly activities and hands-on equestrian experiences

  • Live entertainment, exclusive merchandise, and a show-stopping closing ceremony

In short? It’s the kind of place you come for the sport — and stay for everything else.

Free entry? Yes, please!!!

The best part? General admission is completely free, making this one of the most accessible world-class sporting events in the region.

For those wanting to elevate the experience, Horsemen’s Lounge Day Passes and Table Packages are available via Platinumlist.

Whether you’re an equestrian enthusiast or just looking for something unforgettable to do this January, this is one event you won’t want to miss!

