How A Visionary UAE Entrepreneur Turned A Simple Idea Into A Global Smart Glass Business By 29

What started as a dream – instantly transforming glass with a tap – is now a global innovation, thanks to one determined entrepreneur.

At just 29, Jad Hamadeh has gone from running a humble bracelet business on Instagram to founding HD Smart Glass, a UAE-grown company that has expanded internationally, redefining privacy, luxury, and innovation in architecture. His journey is anything but typical… and that’s what makes it inspiring!

The homegrown spark that started it all

Long before he became a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and CEO of a smart glass business now operating in nine countries, Jad was a scrappy university student with hustle in his DNA. Growing up in Abu Dhabi in a working-class Lebanese family, he quickly realized that the only way out of financial limitations was to build something of his own. So he did, starting with a bracelet business he ran entirely through Instagram, well before “Instagram shops” were even a thing.

“I wasn’t obsessed with money,” Jad says. “I was obsessed with freedom.”

That mindset would become his secret weapon.

The lightbulb moment: HD Smart Glass

The game-changer came when Jad stumbled upon a video showcasing smart glass – the kind that shifts from clear to opaque on command. “I couldn’t believe it wasn’t everywhere,” he recalls. “Offices, homes, hotels, cars… this should’ve been the standard.” The catch? It was wildly expensive. And if it broke, the whole glass panel had to be replaced.

Jad’s solution? Transition the tech from smart class to smart film, significantly reducing the cost and allowing it to be applied to existing glass surfaces. The result? A scalable innovation that withstands temperatures from 90°C to -40°C, making it versatile across climates.

The result was a high-tech, energy-efficient and privacy-boosting solution that:

Turns glass from transparent to opaque in seconds

Blocks 98% of harmful UV rays

Doubles as a projection screen

And clients loved it.

Going global: From the UAE to the world

In just a few short years, the UAE-founded HD Smart Glass evolved from a one-man concept into an international operation spanning nine countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, the U.S., and Canada. Luxury hotels like Atlantis The Royal, Paramount Hotel Dubai, and The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi jumped on board. Today, Jad’s UAE team alone is over 70 strong — and growing fast.

His next goal?

Setting up production hubs in Europe, Africa, and the U.S.

Training local talent to support innovation and ensure consistent quality

It’s a smart strategy, and one that aligns perfectly with Jad’s bigger mission: to have a presence across the globe and make smart glass a staple in modern architecture worldwide.

Innovation beyond glass: Enter SimlyApp

Not content with transforming buildings, Jad also co-founded SimlyApp, a digital platform simplifying everyday tasks. Think smart solutions, not just for your space, but for your lifestyle. Together, these ventures showcase Jad’s entrepreneurial vision and ability to solve real-world problems through sleek, user-centric design. Of course, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Launching a tech product in a market that didn’t even know it needed one took courage, grit, and an ironclad belief in the vision.

“There were no safety nets,” he says. “If something went wrong, I had to fix it. Period.”

So, how did he keep going? Faith.

“I believe everything happens for a reason. The hard times — they’re part of the plan.”

It’s this mindset that fuels his resilience — and makes him the kind of leader employees trust and clients return to.

What’s next?

Now that HD Smart Glass has cracked privacy, UV protection, and projection, Jad is focused on scale and speed.

New global factories?

R&D on smarter, thinner films?

Partnerships with architects and builders worldwide? Absolutely.

But knowing Jad, we wouldn’t be surprised if his next disruption isn’t even about glass. With his track record, the question isn’t if he’ll surprise us again — it’s when.

Shaping the future

Jad Hamadeh is more than a smart glass entrepreneur — he’s a young visionary and a symbol of modern innovation powered by determination, strategic thinking, and purpose. From bracelets on Instagram to buildings wrapped in high-tech glass, he’s showing the world that bold ideas, backed by action, can shape the future.

And the best part? He’s just getting started.