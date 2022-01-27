It's A Busy Weekend Down At Soho Meydan & Palm Jumeirah With This Power-Packed Entertainment Line-Up

Dixon, All Day I Dream and Marco Carola are all headlining at Soho Garden this weekend, whereas, Solardo will be down at Soho Palm Jumeirah and Hatik will be performing at Meydan… and here is all the info you need!

The go-to venue for music lovers is hosting this banging line-up all weekend long starting on Friday, Jan 28 and running right until Sunday, Jan 30. If you were looking for an excuse to put on your dancing shoes and leather jacket, then this is IT! Gear up, because these acts are in it to KILL IT.

Whilst Destination Soho at Meydan is every partygoer’s PARADISE, Soho Palm Jumeirah’s prime rooftop location, on the other hand, will give you heavy city-esque party vibes that’ll have you jiving with the beats.

So, round up the tribe, and book in your weekend at Soho Garden Meydan & Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah!

Dixon will be kickstarting the weekend entertainment TODAY!

Berlin-based legend Dixon DJ/Producer, as well founder of record label Innervisions is finally back this Friday!

Where? Soho Garden Meydan

Table bookings open now: +971 52 388 8849

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soho Garden DXB (@sohogardendxb)

And down at Palm Jumeirah, Solardo will hit the stage to keep the party going

Brining some naughty tech house sets to the Soho grounds is this famed duo!

Where? Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

Table bookings open now: +971 54 233 5555

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solardo (@solardosound)

From the origins of a Brooklyn rooftop, ‘All Day I Dream’ returns to Soho on Saturday, Jan 29

…and now it’s an international sensation.

All Day I Dream brings together groups of DJs and music lovers in one space and does more than just a usual DJ set. Its ambience is a unique one, giving people a feeling of oneness through music, and the set-up of the place, adding to its overall idyllic feel with fairy lights, lanterns and that magical vibe.

Where? Soho Garden Meydan

Table bookings open now: +971 52 388 8849

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Day I Dream (@alldayidreamintheclouds)

Soho will welcome the GLOBAL ambassador of techno, Marco Carola on Saturday, Jan 29

Where? Soho Garden Meydan

Table bookings open now: +971 52 388 8849

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soho Garden DXB (@sohogardendxb)

And finally, Hatik will be closing off the weekend on Sunday, Jan 30

The French rapper Clément Daniel Maxime Penhoat, AKA Hatik will have you entering the workweek still humming “Angela” and his other IG hits!

Where? Meydan

Table bookings open now: +971 54 233 5555

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hatik (@hatikyo)

Book it NOW!

For more info on all the fun at Soho Garden Meydan, call 052 388 8849

For Palm Jumeirah, call 054 233 5555

For tickets and table reservations, click here.