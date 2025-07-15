India’s Hitmaker Karan Aujla’s Abu Dhabi General Tickets Are NOW ON SALE!

From India to the world… and now ABU DHABI!

After shutting down stadiums across India with over 200,000 fans (yes, seriously), Karan Aujla is taking his global tour to the UAE for a one-night-only performance. Mark your calendars: Saturday, 29 November 2025 — Etihad Park, Yas Island.

Expect a full house of over 30,000 fans, electric vibes, and a show that’s about to make Punjabi music history in the region…

TICKETS HERE: LiveNation.me, PlatinumList.net and Ticketmaster.ae

Here’s a rundown on what to expect…

This is Aujla’s first outdoor solo show in the UAE — and the hype is real. He’s already sold out shows across Canada, the UK, New Zealand, and India. Known for surprise celeb appearances, wild visuals, and serious crowd energy, this Abu Dhabi show is gearing up to be one of the biggest live music moments of the year.

And Karan’s got a message for you: “I’m incredibly excited about performing in Abu Dhabi,” he said. “The love from my fans has brought me here — let’s make history together.”

Don’t be that friend with FOMO

You know that one person who’s always watching everyone’s Insta stories saying, “Why didn’t I go?” Don’t let that be you.

Belt out your favorite Karan Aujla tracks live, surrounded by thousands of fans who know every lyric. Grab your crew, secure your tickets, and make it a night to remember.

General tickets are NOW LIVE

RUUUNNN! General tickets just dropped, and with demand this high, they won’t last long. Round up your gang, plan your fits, and get ready to vibe with the legend himself.

How much? AED 295 (GRAB ‘EM HERE)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Innovation (@team.innovation)

The hot deets:

India’s superstar Karan Aujla is performing live in Abu Dhabi SOON!

When? Saturday, November 25

Where? Etihad Park, Yas Island

How much? General Tickets – AED 295