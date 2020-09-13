The Pandemic Is The Toughest Challenge Yet For So Many Small Businesses

Keto Goodies is a brilliant example of a small business created with passion by owners with a purpose. It’s also, unfortunately, an example of a business which fell on hard times due to COVID-19, and now it needs YOUR support. Keto Goodies was created by Francoise Crosbie in 2018. Finding Keto goodies to snack on in Dubai at the time was not easy, and so when Crosbie posted a Keto almond bread recipe to a mum’s support group, and it went viral, Crosbie knew there was a market for more goodies. Now, the company wants to help you achieve your Keto and Low-Carb goals! Like so many businesses, Keto Goodies is bearing the burden of three painfully slow COVID-19 months, watch their story here: (Add keto goodies story here)

Keto Goodies is the genius hack to keep you on the Keto diet! The idea for Keto Goodies came about six months into Crosbie’s new life as a mum. She realised she was not losing her pregnancy weight and so her sister introduced her to the Keto diet. It’s a famously effective diet, however, it’s also famously tricky to follow. The Keto diet takes away carbs (shock, horror!) and finding an alternative in Dubai was NOT easy. Enter… Keto Goodies! Get a load of the delish menu options here, featuring everything from bread, sweets, cakes, pizzas and of course… The almond bread that started it all.

Local businesses in need of support can join Visa’s Small Business Directory You can add your business to the directory for small businesses here. There are heaps of businesses already involved, many of which require the same support, and that’s where Visa comes in. COVID-19 propelled the digital transformation of many businesses, and Visa is here to provide the tools you may need to get your small company online. As well as featuring in the Small Business Directory, Visa is running programmes designed to help businesses begin their digital transformation. It’s all about practical tips; You’ll learn to accept digital payments, enable websites for eCommerce, digitally transform back-office operations and meet increased consumer demand for cashless payments – both online and in-store.