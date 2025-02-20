DJ KYGO Is Coming To Dubai This May!

Kygo has been keeping the hits coming, and last year, he dropped his self-titled fifth studio album, KYGO. The album is packed with bangers, including Whatever with Ava Max, For Life with Zak Abel and Nile Rodgers, and Without You featuring HAYLA.

But that’s not all—he also teamed up with the Jonas Brothers, Sigrid, Julia Michaels, and more, proving once again why he’s a global hitmaker. Known for his signature tropical house vibes, Kygo has taken over festival stages and charts worldwide, and now he’s bringing the party back to Dubai.

Whether you’re vibing to his classic tropical house tunes or belting out his latest hits, this is gonna be a night to remember…

If there’s one night you don’t wanna sit out, it’s this one! Kygo’s bringing the beats, the energy, and the ultimate feel-good vibes to Dubai, and you need to be there. So grab your besties, get your dancing shoes on, and get ready for a night of NONSTOPPPP bangers.

Make sure to grab your tickets!