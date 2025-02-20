Sponsored

DJ KYGO Is Coming To Dubai This May!

By

YEESSSS PEOPLEEEE!

KYGO is making his way back to Dubai for one epic night, and you better be ready! The Norwegian DJ is set to take over Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, May 30—so if vibing to his beats is on your bucket list, now’s your chance…

Tickets are NOW on sale!

HE’S BAAACKKK!

Kygo has been keeping the hits coming, and last year, he dropped his self-titled fifth studio album, KYGO. The album is packed with bangers, including Whatever with Ava Max, For Life with Zak Abel and Nile Rodgers, and Without You featuring HAYLA.

But that’s not all—he also teamed up with the Jonas Brothers, Sigrid, Julia Michaels, and more, proving once again why he’s a global hitmaker. Known for his signature tropical house vibes, Kygo has taken over festival stages and charts worldwide, and now he’s bringing the party back to Dubai.

Whether you’re vibing to his classic tropical house tunes or belting out his latest hits, this is gonna be a night to remember…

If there’s one night you don’t wanna sit out, it’s this one! Kygo’s bringing the beats, the energy, and the ultimate feel-good vibes to Dubai, and you need to be there. So grab your besties, get your dancing shoes on, and get ready for a night of NONSTOPPPP bangers.

Make sure to grab your tickets!

The hottest deets:

KYGO is bringing his world tour to Dubai this May!

When? Friday, May 30

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Tickets are NOW on sale!

Post Views: 88
Sponsored Logo
Visit Coca-Cola Arena's Official Website
Coca-Cola Arena On Instagram
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service