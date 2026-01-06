LEVEL UP Sports Tech Expo Wraps Up, Putting Dubai At The Centre of Global Sports Innovation

Dubai Harbour played host to the inaugural LEVEL UP Sports Tech Expo & Conference from November 27–29, 2025, welcoming more than 4,000 visitors, 75+ exhibitors, 70+ speakers, and 400+ global brands for three days of high-energy innovation and live activations.

Launched by Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOLx) in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, the event showcased how technology is transforming sport — from AI and wearables to performance analytics, recovery science, esports, and next-generation fan engagement.

Major launches and industry moments

Some of the standout moments included Urbanball’s debut of its AI Referee Engine and Urbanballer App, developed in collaboration with world champion freestyler Sean Garnier. The platform made waves, already clocking 1.8 billion views and generating $1.1 million in its first year, marking it as one of the region’s most scalable sports tech success stories.

In a groundbreaking move, Forus launched the UAE’s first homegrown longevity supplement line, targeting gut health, inflammation reduction, and sleep optimisation. Meanwhile, Cypex unveiled the region’s first dedicated racket-sports B2B exhibition, set to launch as part of LEVEL UP 2026.

Conference themes and insights

The conference delivered 30 content tracks across two stages, covering a diverse array of themes such as athlete longevity, digital rights, women-led community building, sports tourism, Web3 fan innovation, and AI’s evolving role in athlete wellbeing.

The 70+ speakers included leaders from top organisations like Microsoft, DAZN, Sportradar, LaLiga, Saudi Pro League, Qatar Stars League, Olympique Lyonnais, and prominent venture capital firms like LEAD.VC, Courtside Ventures, and the Adi Dassler Legacy Fund.

Key conference themes explored the sports tech value chain, including performance analytics, AI-driven coaching, wearable technology, fan engagement and monetization, smart venue solutions, broadcast innovation, and esports ecosystem development.

Recovery, performance, and fan engagement

Recovery science was front and center with expert-led sessions from WHOOP, Eight Sleep, Hyperice, and Forus, emphasizing the importance of sleep, data-driven recovery, and holistic athlete wellbeing. Live activations across multiple zones, including padel, football, basketball, boxing, and esports, allowed thousands of visitors to engage hands-on with the latest innovations.

Headliners like Sean Garnier and street basketball icon The Professor drew large crowds, hosting skills clinics, workshops, and meet-and-greets.

What’s next

Backed by global partners including LEAD.VC, Cypex, Sportradar, and GSIC, LEVEL UP’s debut firmly established Dubai as a global launchpad for sports technology — with an even bigger return already confirmed for 2026.

Namir Hourani, Managing Director of GMOLx, reflected on the event’s success, saying: “The sports-tech industry has been waiting for a single global platform that brings together athletes, innovators, investors, federations, and creators under one roof.”

He added, “Dubai’s ambition, infrastructure, and global connectivity make it the ideal home for LEVEL UP, a movement that unites performance, technology, and innovation in a way the region has never seen before.”

Honorable mentions…

LEVEL UP was powered by Platinum Sponsors LEAD.VC, Cypex, and Paddle Factory, with Silver Sponsor XPLERE and Panel Sponsors Sportradar and Skandal providing crucial support.

On-the-ground partners like World Padel Academy, JAM Sports Academy, Urbanball, and ChampBelts powered daily activations, while GameCentric drove gaming engagement.

Social media giant TikTok amplified content, reaching global audiences, while ecosystem enablers such as GSIC, Plug and Play, LFG, WyLab, D2A2, and SportsTechX contributed to the event’s success.