Unlock The ULTIMATE Desert Adventure At Liwa International Festival

The desert’s grand stage is back, and so is Liwa International Festival, turning the heart of Al Dhafra region into a full-on festival zone as part of the Liwa International Festival. Think big vibes, glowing lights, music everywhere, and that unbeatable desert atmosphere.

Nonstop energy

Liwa International Festival is running until January 3, packed with live music, cultural moments, food spots, rides, and family-friendly zones. Every corner feels alive, colourful, and buzzing… perfect for late nights, casual hangs, and full family days out.

What’s the vibe?

It’s the best of both worlds. Traditional flavours and heritage experiences sit right next to thrill rides, live shows, and modern entertainment. Whether you’re there for the culture, the fun, or just the photos, Liwa Village delivers.

The activations are EPICCC!

Outside the Liwa village, the activations go full desert adventure mode. Expect dune bashing across massive golden dunes, sandboarding for that adrenaline rush, and unreal panoramic views that feel straight out of a movie. Moreover, once the sun sets, the vibe switches to stargazing under some of the clearest night skies in the UAE, with camping options for anyone who wants to stay out longer and make the most of the experience.

Liwa desert comes alive with extreme motorsport action

Non-stop adrenaline in the heart of the desert. The Liwa International Festival showcases the region’s most exciting motorsport and drifting competitions, bringing together fans, drivers, and thrill-seekers from around the world.

You can still catch the Tal Moreeb Championship – The festival’s grand finale. Cars race on dunes up to 300 meters high with slopes reaching 50 degrees, delivering intense, high-stakes competition. This is where skill, speed, and power meet the desert’s natural marvels.

New Year’s Eve hits different in the desert

One of the biggest moments of the season is the New Year’s Eve concert, set right at the Grand Arena at Liwa Village. Liwa’s skies will also light up with a synchronized fireworks display across Tal Moreeb, Liwa Village, and the Liwa Sign, creating a panoramic celebration over the festival grounds. PLUS a full night of live performances from Aseel Hameem, Hamad Al Ameri, Fouad Abdulwahed, and Khalid Abdulrahman… a proper way to welcome the new year under the stars!

NYE performance timings

Doors open: 9:00 PM

Hamad Al Ameri: 9:45-10:30 PM

Aseel Hameem: 10:45-11:30 PM

Fouad Abdulwahed: 11:30-12:15 AM

Khalid Abdulrahman: 12:15-12:55 AM

Dates, tickets, and the must-knows

Liwa Village is running till Saturday 3 January, with tickets starting from just AED 10 (New Year’s Eve concert tickets must be purchased separately via Platinumlist). Hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, it’s a season packed with surprises, music, culture, and unforgettable desert nights.

General Admission Tickets

Adults: AED 25

Children (ages 4–10, with adult): AED 10

Family (4 people): AED 65

Seniors (60+): AED 10

Lowkey iconic. Highkey worth the drive.

