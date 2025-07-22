Glamp It Up This Summer From Just AED 201 At This Scenic Campground

Cozy tents, beach views, and all the vibes…

If glamping is your thing, this one’s for you. Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah is back with Season 9… and they’re launching an Early Bird Offer you don’t want to sleep on. Bed & breakfast stays starting at just AED 201, and it comes with full-on beachfront vibes, marshmallow bonfires, floating cinema nights, archery, pottery, and loads of family-friendly fun.

You heard that right!

Lock in your winter escape early and enjoy 35% OFF on direct bookings. All you have to do is book before 30th September, and your dates can be any time from 18th September onwards. The best part? You can change your booking up to two weeks before check-in, just in case your plans shift.

Psst… there’s also a bonus tent upgrade waiting for you further down…don’t miss it.

What’s included?

Literally everything you’d want in a chill, feel-good weekend:

Breakfast by the beach

Access to the infinity pool, water slides, and floating theatre

Bonfires with marshmallow roasting

Pottery and archery sessions

Kids activities and live music vibes

Bonus tent upgrade offer

Want to go even bigger? If you book a Deluxe Tent, you’ll get a free upgrade to a Family Tent. And if you book a Safari Tent, you’ll be bumped up to a luxe Dome Tent — valid for stays between 18th Sept – 15th Oct. First come, first booked, so call 600 566 600 to lock it in.

DON’T MISS IT!

This is your sign to gather the crew, book that glamping weekend, and make memories by the sea. Season 9 is calling… and it’s gonna be a vibe.

Book now via direct reservations or call 600 566 600.