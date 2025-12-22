Sponsored

Make Christmas Toasts Extra Magical With Windmill Cellar Ghantoot’s Festive Sips

Farah Makhlouf
By

Christmas cheer is officially pouring!

Whether you’re hosting a cosy Christmas dinner, planning a friendsmas, or just unwinding with festive movies at home, Windmill Cellar Ghantoot has your drinks sorted. From crowd-pleasing classics to premium bottles made for special toasts, this lineup brings all the merry vibes to your celebrations. Consider this your ultimate Christmas drinks list — because every “cheers” deserves to be extra this season.

Christmas must-haves at Windmill

  • Corona B. 35.5cl – 99
  • Hein*ken B. 33cl – 99
  • Stella A. B. Bottle 33cl – 109
  • Peroni B. 33cl – 109
  • J.W. Black L. LTR – 89
  • Jack D. LTR – 79
  • Bombay S. Gin LTR – 59
  • Monkey Shoulder LTR – 129
  • J.W. Blue L. 75cl – 499
  • J.W. Blue L. Diwali Edition 75cl – 849
  • Hendricks Gin 1ltr – 119
  • Hendricks G. LTR – 119
  • Bacardi S. White R. LTR – 45
  • Absolut V. LTR – 45
  • Grey Goose V. LTR – 111 / PC, 2 FOR 199
  • Glenlivit 12yo M.h LTR – 179
  • Glenlivit 18 Yrs M. LTR – 389
  • Glenfiddich Malt IPA 70cl – 199
  • Chivas R. LTR – 89
  • Louis Roederer Collection 242 75cl – 239
  • Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut 75cl – 175
  • Pommery Brut Royal 75cl – 139
  • Chocolate Block Boekenhoutskloof Franschhoek 75cl – 99
  • Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet/Shiraz 75cl – 275

This Christmas is all about cosy moments, festive feasts, and perfectly poured drinks

Whether you’re gifting a premium bottle, setting the table for a big Christmas roast, or stocking up for New Year’s right after, Windmill makes festive shopping effortless. Discover your go-to favourites, unwrap something new, and let every celebration sparkle this holiday season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @wmghantoot

Important deets!

Location: Dubai Exit – 399, same compound as Golden Tulip Al Jazira Hotel, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi
Call: 056 538 9582
Store Timings: 9AM – 10PM

Post Views: 645
Sponsored Logo
Visit 's Official Website
On Instagram

Shopping

See more

More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service