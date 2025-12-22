Make Christmas Toasts Extra Magical With Windmill Cellar Ghantoot’s Festive Sips

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Christmas cheer is officially pouring!
Whether you’re hosting a cosy Christmas dinner, planning a friendsmas, or just unwinding with festive movies at home, Windmill Cellar Ghantoot has your drinks sorted. From crowd-pleasing classics to premium bottles made for special toasts, this lineup brings all the merry vibes to your celebrations. Consider this your ultimate Christmas drinks list — because every “cheers” deserves to be extra this season.
Whether you’re gifting a premium bottle, setting the table for a big Christmas roast, or stocking up for New Year’s right after, Windmill makes festive shopping effortless. Discover your go-to favourites, unwrap something new, and let every celebration sparkle this holiday season.
Location: Dubai Exit – 399, same compound as Golden Tulip Al Jazira Hotel, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi
Call: 056 538 9582
Store Timings: 9AM – 10PM
