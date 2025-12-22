Make Christmas Toasts Extra Magical With Windmill Cellar Ghantoot’s Festive Sips

Christmas cheer is officially pouring!

Whether you’re hosting a cosy Christmas dinner, planning a friendsmas, or just unwinding with festive movies at home, Windmill Cellar Ghantoot has your drinks sorted. From crowd-pleasing classics to premium bottles made for special toasts, this lineup brings all the merry vibes to your celebrations. Consider this your ultimate Christmas drinks list — because every “cheers” deserves to be extra this season.

Christmas must-haves at Windmill

Corona B. 35.5cl – 99

Hein*ken B. 33cl – 99

Stella A. B. Bottle 33cl – 109

Peroni B. 33cl – 109

J.W. Black L. LTR – 89

Jack D. LTR – 79

Bombay S. Gin LTR – 59

Monkey Shoulder LTR – 129

J.W. Blue L. 75cl – 499

J.W. Blue L. Diwali Edition 75cl – 849

Hendricks Gin 1ltr – 119

Hendricks G. LTR – 119

Bacardi S. White R. LTR – 45

Absolut V. LTR – 45

Grey Goose V. LTR – 111 / PC, 2 FOR 199

Glenlivit 12yo M.h LTR – 179

Glenlivit 18 Yrs M. LTR – 389

Glenfiddich Malt IPA 70cl – 199

Chivas R. LTR – 89

Louis Roederer Collection 242 75cl – 239

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut 75cl – 175

Pommery Brut Royal 75cl – 139

Chocolate Block Boekenhoutskloof Franschhoek 75cl – 99

Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet/Shiraz 75cl – 275

This Christmas is all about cosy moments, festive feasts, and perfectly poured drinks

Whether you’re gifting a premium bottle, setting the table for a big Christmas roast, or stocking up for New Year’s right after, Windmill makes festive shopping effortless. Discover your go-to favourites, unwrap something new, and let every celebration sparkle this holiday season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wmghantoot

Important deets!

Location: Dubai Exit – 399, same compound as Golden Tulip Al Jazira Hotel, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi

Call: 056 538 9582

Store Timings: 9AM – 10PM