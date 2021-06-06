This Gorgeous Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort Is The Perfect Family Escape

If you’re ready to leave the city behind and escape to an idyllic family-friendly beach resort, the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is a brilliant shout! It’s got seven, (yes, SEVEN) swimming pools, thirteen dining experiences, a Jouri Rose Spa, and an outdoor playground complete with a Pirate Boat Aqua Zone, and it sits on 650 meters of private white sandy beach. Perfection! Beach walks, exceptional dining experiences, and HEAPS of activities for the little ones including a bouncy castle, kid’s swimming pool, a kids club and a Pirate Boat Aqua Zone with water slides, sprinklers, and water buckets. F.U.N! This fab Ras Al Khaimah beach resort is the perfect staycation for the whole family

The resort is even home an amazing Pirate Boat Aqua Zone What more could kids ask for?!

The brunch and stay package for AED799 for TWO is the perfect summer staycay! Ras Al Khaimah has it all: Glorious beaches, incredible scenery and… brunch! So, if you want to kick back and seriously indulge, this is the brunch deal for you. All deets here! Introducing: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island’s Summertime Brunch. It’s a BBQ, seafood and live cooking stations brunch with views for days, the menu is incredible and an absolute must for seafood lovers. But the best bit? It’s a sleepover! The package includes a Guest Room complete with a sea view from AED799, or level up with a premium Bay Club Room with direct beach access or Seaview from AED949. You’ll enjoy brunch for TWO, breakfast and early check-in and late check-out. HOW good is that?! When? Available now until Friday, September 10 Where? Located at Meze and Sanchaya Brunch from 12.30 pm until 4pm on Fridays. Regular brunch packages from AED210 (soft drinks) and AED275 (with drinks)

Praise where praise is due, the hotel was rewarded Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for being in the ‘Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide’ in 2021 No easy task, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island was voted in the ‘Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide’ by Tripadvisor, the people’s vote! Learn more about the resort here.