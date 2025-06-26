Mashreq’s New High-Yield Savings Account Is Built For All Income Types

In a world of low interest rates comes a hero…

Mashreq has unveiled the NEO PLUS Saver Account – a high-interest savings account that can help you earn 6.25% interest per annum in addition to a cashback of up to AED 5,000!

This is one of the most compelling propositions in the UAE’s banking sector, and it’s designed to empower both salary and non-salary customers with market-leading returns and seamless digital access.

The NEO PLUS Saver Account allows salaried customers transferring a monthly salary of AED 10,000 or more to earn 6.25% interest per annum

They also get a salary transfer bonus of up to AED 3,500 and an early bird cashback of AED 1,500.

Can’t transfer salary? No problem. Non-salaried customers can also enjoy market-leading interest rates by simply maintaining a balance of AED 50,000 or more and earning 5% interest per annum. They can also get AED 1,500 from the early bird cashback benefit, which includes 5% cashback on debit card transactions and AED 300 cashback on remittances.

On this latest product, Radu Topliceanu, the Global Head of NEO at Mashreq, said, “Mashreq NEO has always been about creating intuitive, high-value banking experiences that fit into our customers’ lives. With NEO PLUS Saver, we are setting a new benchmark for what digital savings can offer in the UAE – unmatched returns, no hidden requirements and a fully digital, customer-first journey from start to finish.”

Unlike other banking accounts in the market, Mashreq’s new proposition brings simplicity – no need for additional product sign-ups such as a credit card or loans or mortgages, underlining the bank’s commitment to customer-first, frictionless banking.

This launch further cements Mashreq’s position as a digital banking pioneer, redefining how customers engage with their finances.

Available exclusively through Mashreq Mobile App

The NEO PLUS Saver Account can be opened instantly through Mashreq Mobile App — top-rated banking app in the UAE with a 4.8 score — giving customers easy access to Mashreq’s full suite of digital wealth and investment tools. These include fee-free US stock trading, mutual funds, bonds, thematic investments, and more. With a fully digital onboarding process and no hidden requirements, the NEO PLUS Saver Account is designed for growth-focused individuals ready to make their money work harder, right from their smartphone.

Whether you’re salaried or non-salaried, now is the time to rise financially. Open your NEO PLUS Saver Account through Mashreq Mobile App today – and make every dirham count. To know more, visit: mashreq.com/neoplus