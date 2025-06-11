Order A McDonald’s UAE Signature Sundae On June 12 To Support The Red Crescent Medical Center

Who says you can’t have your ice cream and help others too?

McDonald’s UAE is making it super easy to cool down while warming hearts with their first-ever McHappy Day happening this Thursday, June 12.

What’s the sweet deal?

Here’s the scoop – literally. Every single dirham from Ice Cream Sundae sales on McHappy Day will go straight to the Red Crescent Medical Center. Yup, 100% of the proceeds – whether you order in-store or through the McDonald’s App.

With temperatures climbing, it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to one of those signature Sundaes. Choose from Caramel, Strawberry, or Hot Fudge – all three flavors are total crowd-pleasers.

Why this matters…

The Red Crescent Medical Center isn’t just any healthcare facility. It’s actually the only place in the UAE that offers completely free medical treatments to everyone – no matter your age, gender, or nationality. Pretty amazing, right?

Your Sundae purchase will directly help improve services at the Medical Center, making healthcare accessible to those who need it most.

A partnership that goes way back

This McHappy Day initiative is just the latest chapter in McDonald’s UAE’s seven-year commitment to supporting the Red Crescent. They’ve been quietly helping out year-round through in-store donation kiosks and even letting customers donate their Rewards Points through the app.

So when you’re craving something cold and sweet this Thursday, remember that your Sundae run can actually make a real difference. It’s one of those rare win-win situations where treating yourself helps treat others too.