Get MUCH More Than Just Your Ordinary Culinary Experience At The Incredible Meat Co

Get MUCH More Than Just Your Ordinary Culinary Experience At The Ostentatious Meat Co

The newly refurbished Meat Co branch located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is not just an ordinary themed restaurant, it’s a whole darn EXPERIENCE.

With the staff as bubbly as the drinks and food as unique as the decor, the Meat Co really do NOT leave their guests with even one complaint as they leave the bustling and ever-lively venue that gives you a blend of colonial-era glamour and the African richness of texture.

The elite brand of steakhouse serves signature steaks that are unforgettable in their taste (the kind that lingers on in your mouth till way after you’ve left the eclectic resto), plus the iconic location just creates a sense of seclusion and theatrics for diners.

The Meat Co. has a dedicated Champagne and wine cellar for guests to choose from and a dedicated tasting room!! Boujee indeed.