Get MUCH More Than Just Your Ordinary Culinary Experience At The Incredible Meat Co

Get MUCH More Than Just Your Ordinary Culinary Experience At The Ostentatious Meat Co
The newly refurbished Meat Co branch located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is not just an ordinary themed restaurant, it’s a whole darn EXPERIENCE.
With the staff as bubbly as the drinks and food as unique as the decor, the Meat Co really do NOT leave their guests with even one complaint as they leave the bustling and ever-lively venue that gives you a blend of colonial-era glamour and the African richness of texture.
The elite brand of steakhouse serves signature steaks that are unforgettable in their taste (the kind that lingers on in your mouth till way after you’ve left the eclectic resto), plus the iconic location just creates a sense of seclusion and theatrics for diners.
The Meat Co. has a dedicated Champagne and wine cellar for guests to choose from and a dedicated tasting room!! Boujee indeed.
The upscale resto also hosts Happy Hours ERRA SINGLE DAY from 4pm-8pm
- 1 drink costing AED35
- 2 drinks AED65
- 3 draaanks AED95
Love that for your soul!!
The newly refurbished Meat Co. promises authentic style and food thas got a lil something unforgettable for just about everyone! From meat lovers to vegetarians, this resto has gotchuuuu
Retaining its traditional menu, The Meat Co. is offering its finest steaks and classic African dishes. Guests can indulge in their global selection of premium steaks and for those non-meat eaters, there is also a carefully curated menu with vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free options.
And their desserts OHERRMMMGEEEEE!! THAS AN WHOLE OTHER ARTICLE!
From gastronomy insta-worthy dessert curations that TASTE way better than it looks to the simpler and sweeter treats, the Meat Co will have you ordering another round of desserts before you’ve even finished the one in front of you!
All the deeeets summed up:
The Meat Co. branches: Dubai Souk Al Bahar, Souk Madinat Jumeirah and Souk Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi.
To make a reservation (which is compulsory) you can call them on 043686040 / 044200737 or email reservationsburj@meatco.ae.