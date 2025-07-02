Meet The German Power Couple Behind The Booming Real Estate Firm HQ On The Palm

Dubai isn’t just building skyscrapers, it’s building dreams, careers, and some seriously inspiring success stories. People from all over the world land here with big ideas, and some of them actually make it happen in a big way. Case in point: a German couple who swapped chilly weather for year-round sunshine and are now making major moves in the real estate game.

Say hello to Florian and Deborah von Canal, the brains (and charm) behind Canaletto Sky Real Estate LLC, who just took things up a notch with a brand-new HQ on the Palm

3 years ago, German real estate expert Florian von Canal and attorney Deborah von Canal took a leap of faith and launched a boutique real estate firm in Dubai. Fast forward to today, and Canaletto Sky Real Estate LLC has made its mark as a go-to agency for German-speaking investors.

And their next big chapter? A sleek 5,500 sqft headquarters at Palm Gate with sweeping views of EMAAR Beachfront and Palm Jumeirah — Not too shabby for a 3-year run!

The duo’s experience is as solid as their office view. Florian brings over 15 years of real estate brokerage experience to the table, while Deborah has spent 13 years practising law as a licensed German attorney. Together, they’ve helped hundreds of clients from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and other parts of Europe tap into Dubai’s booming property market.

“We came to Dubai to build something meaningful – and we’ve found a city full of opportunity and vision,” says Florian. “This new HQ is more than just an office – it’s a symbol of what we’ve built with our team, our clients, and our passion for real estate.”

And what they’ve built goes beyond your average agency

Canaletto Sky now offers fully guided investment support, from handpicking the right property to navigating legal structuring and Golden Visa advisory. Think of it as one-part brokerage, one-part legal counsel, and one-part relocation dream team.

With the Dubai real estate market showing no signs of slowing down, this power couple is clearly playing the long game, and their new HQ is just the beginning!