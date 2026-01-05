Meraas Unveils 18 Million Sq Ft Waterfront Residential Neighbourhood at Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai has a way of evolving its neighbourhoods quietly, thoughtfully, and with purpose and Dubai Design District (d3) is the latest to enter a new chapter.

Known globally as the city’s creative hub, d3 is now set to become a fully integrated waterfront residential neighbourhood, following the unveiling of an expanded masterplan by Meraas.

Set between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek, the 18 million sq ft masterplan reimagines d3 as a place where people don’t just work and create they live, connect and belong. Designed to bring together residential living, culture, retail, hospitality and public green spaces, the development introduces a walkable, design-led neighbourhood shaped around creativity and community.

Canal-front residences, landscaped parks, shaded streets and cultural quarters will define the neighbourhood’s character, while visual connections to Dubai Creek and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary anchor it within the city’s natural landscape.

Sustainability is central to the vision, with the masterplan targeting LEED Silver community certification and placing strong emphasis on energy efficient design, enhanced connectivity and people-first mobility.

At the heart of the masterplan is the Design Line a fully shaded, pedestrian-first spine that connects the entire district. Lined with public art, creative installations, landscaped green corridors and community spaces, the Design Line reinforces d3’s identity as one of Dubai’s most design-forward urban neighbourhoods, encouraging walkability and everyday interaction.

The neighbourhood is organised into five distinct areas, each shaping a different aspect of life at d3.

Along the canal, contemporary residences and boutique hospitality will open onto an activated waterfront promenade. The urban core will blend residential living with curated retail and dining, seamlessly connected to d3’s established creative ecosystem. A dedicated cultural heart will feature performance venues and mid-rise residences overlooking the iconic d3 Bowl, while a wellness-focused residential area will be defined by parks, sports facilities and a mangrove-inspired landscape. Completing the vision is a creative hub filled with galleries, studios and loft-style spaces designed to support collaboration, artistic production and innovation.

Momentum around d3 continues to build. Recent residential launches have seen exceptional demand, including the rapid sell-out of Atelis, a 280-unit waterfront tower, and the successful launch of The Edit, a three-tower development offering 557 design-led homes reflecting growing interest from buyers seeking well-connected, lifestyle-driven waterfront communities.

With its expanded residential offering and distinct creative identity, Dubai Design District is evolving into one of the city’s most compelling neighbourhoods a place where design shapes everyday life and where the global creative community can truly put down roots.