MOTN Festival Lands At Abu Dhabi For 26 Days Of Fun!

IT’S BACKK & BETTERRR!

After smashing success in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, MOTN is touching down at the Abu Dhabi Corniche for 26 days of out-of-this-world family fun. From 10 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, the festival promises an epic winter break filled with thrilling rides, live concerts, international eats, immersive adventures, and even nightly drone shows lighting up the sky.

Tickets start from AED 35!

Thrills, rides, and adventures for EVERYONE

It’s a festival that’s anything but ordinary. MOTN Abu Dhabi will feature Big Bounce Arabia, the world’s largest bounce house, packed with slides, hoops, and obstacle courses for endless fun. Brave enough for a scare? Check out the Carnival of Whispers, a spine-tingling haunted walkthrough with live actors and immersive effects.

Kids can channel their inner ninjas at Ninja Kidz Action Park, a galaxy-themed indoor trampoline park. From 11–13 December, meet your favorite heroes during special sessions at 5:45 PM, and catch live ninja performances on 12 and 13 December at 7:15 PM.

For adrenaline seekers, rides like the Crazy Bus, Bumper Cars, Sky Drop, and Drifti Cars will keep hearts racing, while the Ferris Wheel offers breathtaking Corniche views. Families can also enjoy Laser Tag, basketball tournaments, interactive games, movies in the park, arts & crafts, and so much more.

Global flavors… all in one place

Foodies, get ready. MOTN is bringing international flavours to the Corniche, many appearing in the UAE for the first time.

Blondies Kitchen: London’s viral cookie bar with the founders in attendance

Chris N Eddy’s: Smashburger magic, born from a pop-up parking lot

Cello’s Pizzeria: Authentic New York-style pizza with hand-stretched dough

Boston Drink & Dessert: Belgian chocolate, fresh coffee, and fruit purées

Roll Boys Cinnamon Rolls: UK-born cult-favourite indulgence

Charles Pan Fried Chicken: Harlem soul food with Southern flair

Bun and Sum: Bold London-style smash burgers

Glace: New York desserts and artisanal hot chocolates

From sweet treats to savory sensations, every craving is covered… YUM!

Star-Studded concerts + NYE extravaganza

The Corniche will come alive with music all season long. Highlights include Mahmoud Al Turky (14 Dec), Mohamed Fadel Chaker (20 Dec), Akhras (27 Dec), and global YouTube sensation Like Nastya (4 Jan). Don’t miss the Ninja Kidz Live Show on 12–13 December.

The festival’s New Year’s Eve celebration promises a spectacular concert and fireworks display, lighting up the Corniche in style. General admission tickets include access to all concerts from the festival grounds, while stage-front seating is available for those who want the ultimate view.

A universe of experiences for all ages

MOTN Abu Dhabi isn’t just rides and food. Guests can explore:

Arcade & Bowling

Interactive games like Memory Game and Obstacle Course

Immersive Gaming by Moment Factory

The Maze of Maybe

Amuse Busker Stage performances

Out of This World Museum

MOTN Abu Dhabi is packed with nonstop fun for the whole family. Grab your tickets, gather your crew, and get ready to make memories that will last all season long!

Festival hours run Monday to Sunday from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM, extended to 1:00 AM on 31 December.

GRAB TIX NOWW!