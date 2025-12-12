Nad Al Sheba Mall Is Turning Winter Nights Into Picnic Season Goals

Picnic season is officially on. And honestly, no one does it quite like Nad Al Sheba Mall. When the winter breeze hits Dubai and the blankets come out, this spot turns into the outdoor hangout with nostalgia, cozy vibes, and all your favourite homegrown brands. This December, the mall’s outdoor garden transforms into a dreamy community escape that feels like a childhood picnic… but with a glow-up. All about cozy setups, good food, movie nights, and the full spirit of Emirati gathering. So grab your crew… Yalla, Netgahwa!

A garden escape with an Emirati soul

Running from now till December 21, Nad Al Sheba Mall’s garden becomes a lively community space filled with everything that makes winter in Dubai unbeatable. Expect homegrown pride, warm hospitality, and that familiar “gather around and chill” energy that makes winter so special. You’ll find:

Pop-ups from your favourite local eateries

Open-air movie nights

Live Emirati talent

Creative workshops

And that signature winter glow every Dubai resident waits for

It’s cozy, it’s cute, it’s community… wrapped in one chill outdoor setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nad Al Sheba Mall (@nadalsheba.mall)

AND outdoor movie nights with Cinema Akil!

If you love a good film under the stars, this one’s for you. Every Friday, Cinema Akil takes over with cult classics, indie gems, and the kind of movies that hit different when you’re curled up on a picnic mat. Bring a blanket, bring snacks, bring vibes. Plus, this isn’t your usual pop-up… the activities here are wholesome. Expect rotating workshops like:

Ghaf tree planting

Painting and art sessions

Bracelet-making

Drum circles

Photography workshops

Every weekend feels a little different. So yes, you can come back more than once.

Local food pop-ups everyone loves

Winter nights = food cravings, and Nad Al Sheba Mall definitely understood the assignment. You’ll find SALT serving their iconic sliders and softies, Parker’s bringing their gourmet bites, Joe & The Juice mixing up fresh juices and sandwiches, and Home Bakery delivering the sweet comfort everyone loves on a cool evening. And of course, there are plenty of other local gems popping up to make your picnic setup truly chef’s kiss.

Add Yalla, Netgahwa to your must-visit list ASAP

A community gathering. A winter ritual. A chance to be outside, chill with people you love, and enjoy Dubai in its best season.

Come for the picnic. Stay for the movie. Return for the food. Make December one to remember at Nad Al Sheba Mall!