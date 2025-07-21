Name A Crane And WIN A Signed McLaren Driver Helmet!

DP World and Dry Docks World just dropped a wild competition

You’ve named your playlists, your plants, maybe even your car… but how about naming a crane? DP World and Dry Docks World are giving UAE residents the chance to name the largest crane in the region… and the prize? A full-size, signed 2025 McLaren Racing driver helmet. Yeah, it’s kind of a big deal.

IT’S A LEGACY!

The crane is a part of Dubai’s massive port infrastructure, and your name could literally be printed on it forever. Think strong, future-forward, and meaningful. Something that speaks to the UAE’s spirit—maritime roots, innovation, and global vibes. With a maximum lift of 5,000 tonnes, the crane can lift 400 double decker buses or twenty five wide-body aircraft.

More details here

How to enter (it’s easy):

It literally takes less than a minute. P.S: The competition runs from July 21 to August 1, 2025 so don’t snooze on this.

Open to all UAE residents

Submit a name in English or Arabic

Add a short explanation of the meaning or inspiration behind it

Enter here!

AND the prize? A NEED!

It’s part of DP World’s push to connect with the community and show love for innovation, global trade, and local pride. Plus, how cool is it to say, “I named that giant crane” whenever you’re passing Jebel Ali?

And, you could walk away with a signed, full-size 2025 McLaren Racing driver helmet. Perfect for collectors, fans, or just showing off to literally everyone you know.