National Geographic is launching The Emirates from Above, a 44-minute global documentary, which captures the UAE’s history, diverse culture, architecture, and landmarks as never seen before.

Joining National Geographic’s highly-respected global ‘From Above’ series, The Emirates From Above will air in 172 countries and in 43 languages around the world

This marks the first time a GCC country will be featured in the global series

The special takes an in-depth look at some of the UAE’s iconic landmarks, including the Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Camelicious, Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Al Ain Oasis, Qasr Al Hosn, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Sir Bani Yas Island

The English special will be narrated by Academy Award®, Tony®, Emmy® and SAG® Award winning actor, Jeremy Irons, who many may recognize as the voice of Scar in Disney’s “The Lion King” (1994)

It will also be released in Arabic on free-to-air channel National Geographic Abu Dhabi across the Middle East, featuring narration by well-known Emirati actor, producer, and TV presenter, Saoud Al Kaabi

The documentary will premiere at a special screening event hosted by the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Park stage at 7:00pm (UAE) on Wednesday December 1. The screening is open to all guests with valid Expo 2020 Dubai entrance tickets

It will air on National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi on Thursday, December 2 at 10:00AM across the Middle East, with repeats at 3:00PM and 9:00PM (UAE), coinciding with the UAE’s 50th Jubilee