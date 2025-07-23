OSN+ Celebrates HBO’s 140 Emmy Nominations In One BIG Year

OSN+ is flexing with 140 Emmy nominations thanks to HBO’s big year

OSN+ is riding high after HBO racked up a jaw-dropping 140 Emmy® nominations across 22 shows and movies – their biggest nomination year ever. And since OSN+ is the exclusive home of HBO in the Middle East and North Africa, that means you’ve basically got front-row seats to all this award-winning goodness.

So, what’s getting all the buzz?

Among the top contenders are The Penguin with 24 nominations, The White Lotus Season 3 with 23, and The Last of Us Season 2 pulling in 16. Add in critically acclaimed hits like The Pitt, Hacks, and House of the Dragon, and you’ve got a binge list worth bragging about.

So, if you’re into dark comedies, post-apocalyptic drama, spicy resort scandals, or twisted superhero prequels, OSN+ has got you covered.

Stream the hype – only on OSN+

All the nominated HBO titles (and loads more) are available now on OSN+ and OSNtv. From cinematic TV to documentaries that’ll leave you shook, this platform is seriously bringing the heat.

And it’s not just about what’s trending, OSN+ is helping shape what the region’s watching. “Audiences across the MENA region are increasingly shaping global viewing trends,” said Elie Habib, CEO of Anghami and OSN+. “These nominations show just how powerful great storytelling can be – and we’re proud to be bringing that to our viewers.”

Here’s your watchlist starter pack:

The Penguin – 24 Nominations

The White Lotus Season 3 – 23 Nominations

The Last of Us Season 2 – 16 Nominations

The Pitt – 13 Nominations

Hacks Season 4 – 14 Nominations

House of the Dragon – 6 Nominations

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – 4 Nominations

In other words…

OSN+ is where the Emmy magic lives. So if you’re trying to stay in the loop with what’s award-worthy, or just want an excuse to binge something great, this is your sign.