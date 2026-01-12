PFL Returns To Dubai With Its Biggest Fight Card Yet!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Fight fans, mark your calendars!
This one promises to be bigger, louder and more intense than ever!
This is the third chapter of the Road to Dubai series, and it’s bringing serious heat. Headlining the night is unbeaten star Usman Nurmagomedov of Team Khabib, who’s putting his Lightweight World Title on the line against England’s hard-hitting challenger Alfie “The Axe Man” Davis. Bragging rights, belts and pure adrenaline? Count us in.
The fight card is stacked from top to bottom, featuring multiple world title clashes and rising stars across divisions… From featherweight and bantamweight to heavyweight showdowns. Expect fast finishes, technical battles, and edge-of-your-seat moments all night long.
With Dubai hosting the biggest PFL card to date, Coca-Cola Arena is set to transform into the ultimate MMA battleground. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a high-energy night out, this is one event you’ll want to experience LIVE!
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
When: Saturday, 7 February, 8PM
Book tickets HERE!
