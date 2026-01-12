Sponsored

PFL Returns To Dubai With Its Biggest Fight Card Yet!



Fight fans, mark your calendars!

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is making a massive return to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, 7 February

This one promises to be bigger, louder and more intense than ever!

 

This is the third chapter of the Road to Dubai series, and it’s bringing serious heat. Headlining the night is unbeaten star Usman Nurmagomedov of Team Khabib, who’s putting his Lightweight World Title on the line against England’s hard-hitting challenger Alfie “The Axe Man” Davis. Bragging rights, belts and pure adrenaline? Count us in.

But it doesn’t stop there

The fight card is stacked from top to bottom, featuring multiple world title clashes and rising stars across divisions… From featherweight and bantamweight to heavyweight showdowns. Expect fast finishes, technical battles, and edge-of-your-seat moments all night long.

With Dubai hosting the biggest PFL card to date, Coca-Cola Arena is set to transform into the ultimate MMA battleground. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a high-energy night out, this is one event you’ll want to experience LIVE!

Important deets

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
When: Saturday, 7 February, 8PM
Book tickets HERE!

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

