Sponsored

Pour On The Cheer With Unisat Ajman 311’s Festive Line-Up

Farah Makhlouf
By

The festive season has officially arrived, and that means one thing… it’s time to stock up on celebratory sips!

Whether you’re hosting a holiday dinner, planning a Christmas get-together, or counting down to the New Year, Unisat Ajman 311 has you covered. From everyday favourites to premium pours, this festive lineup is made for gifting, sharing, and toasting all season long.

Festive drinks celebration

Find these festive offers ONLY at Unisat 311

  • Corona B. 35.5cl – 89
  • Hein*ken B. 33cl – 99
  • Peroni B. 33cl – 99
  • Stella A. B. Bottle 33cl – 109
  • J.W. Black L. LTR – 79
  • Jack D. LTR – 75
  • Chivas R. LTR – 79
  • J.W. Red L. LTR – 45
  • J.W. Double Black L. LTR – 99
  • Indri Single Malt Indian – Trini 70cl – 99
  • Monkey Shoulder LTR – 129
  • Black & White LTR – 45
  • Hennessy VSOP 70cl – 199
  • Bacardi Superior White LTR – 39
  • Absolut LTR – 39
  • Grey Goose LTR – 111 / PC, 2 FOR 199
  • J.W. Blue L. 75cl – 499
  • Don Julio 1942 75cl – 599
  • Glenfiddich 12yrs Malt 70cl – 119
  • Glenlivet 12yo Malt Scotch LTR – 179
  • Glenmorangie Nectar W. 70cl – 219
  • Chocolate Block Boekenhoutskloof Franschhoek 75cl – 99
  • Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut 75cl – 139
  • Pommery Brut Royal 75cl – 129
  • Delamotte Brut NV 75cl – 210
  • Delamotte Rosé NV 75cl – 385

View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Unisat Ajman (@unisatajm)

With deals this good, your festive hosting is officially sorted. Whether you’re picking up party essentials, premium gifts, or a little something for yourself, Unisat Ajman 311 makes holiday shopping easy, exciting, and extra celebratory.

Don’t miss out:

Post Views: 724
Sponsored Logo
Unisat On Instagram

Shopping

See more

More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service