Pour On The Cheer With Unisat Ajman 311’s Festive Line-Up

The festive season has officially arrived, and that means one thing… it’s time to stock up on celebratory sips!

Whether you’re hosting a holiday dinner, planning a Christmas get-together, or counting down to the New Year, Unisat Ajman 311 has you covered. From everyday favourites to premium pours, this festive lineup is made for gifting, sharing, and toasting all season long.

Find these festive offers ONLY at Unisat 311

Corona B. 35.5cl – 89

Hein*ken B. 33cl – 99

Peroni B. 33cl – 99

Stella A. B. Bottle 33cl – 109

J.W. Black L. LTR – 79

Jack D. LTR – 75

Chivas R. LTR – 79

J.W. Red L. LTR – 45

J.W. Double Black L. LTR – 99

Indri Single Malt Indian – Trini 70cl – 99

Monkey Shoulder LTR – 129

Black & White LTR – 45

Hennessy VSOP 70cl – 199

Bacardi Superior White LTR – 39

Absolut LTR – 39

Grey Goose LTR – 111 / PC, 2 FOR 199

J.W. Blue L. 75cl – 499

Don Julio 1942 75cl – 599

Glenfiddich 12yrs Malt 70cl – 119

Glenlivet 12yo Malt Scotch LTR – 179

Glenmorangie Nectar W. 70cl – 219

Chocolate Block Boekenhoutskloof Franschhoek 75cl – 99

Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut 75cl – 139

Pommery Brut Royal 75cl – 129

Delamotte Brut NV 75cl – 210

Delamotte Rosé NV 75cl – 385

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Unisat Ajman (@unisatajm)



With deals this good, your festive hosting is officially sorted. Whether you’re picking up party essentials, premium gifts, or a little something for yourself, Unisat Ajman 311 makes holiday shopping easy, exciting, and extra celebratory.

Don’t miss out:

Store Timings

Sunday – Thursday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Friday – Saturday: 9:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Sunday – Thursday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM Friday – Saturday: 9:00 AM – 2:00 AM Mobile: 054 434 5831

Location:



Find Unisat 311 store here on Google Maps

