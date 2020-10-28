Latest
15 Very Cool Little Known Facts About Hotels In Dubai
Time to put the ‘little ms know it all’ of your group to shame with some little known gems of info about Dubai hotels!
Zoning in on Radisson hotels, which boast the oldest hotel in Dubai and have been the go-to staycay, business and leisure hotspots in the region for YEARS now! Use these facts the next time you wanna impress!
1. Park Inn Dubai Motor City is home to the ONLY motor-themed hotel
Motor fans and speedsters get in line. There’s even a Ferrari hanging from the ceiling and you can hear the engines ROAR!
Where? Park Inn by Radisson Hotel
2. The slick Park Inn Dubai Motor City hotel has a signature colour for every floor
Where? Park Inn by Radisson Hotel
3. One hotel boasts a 6-meter high wine tower that can store up to 2,000 bottles of wine!!!!
4. Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis is the only 8th Radisson RED in the world
Famous for its distinct design, hospitality and bespoke wallpaper, this hotel, in particular, is designed by four locally-based art groups.
5. One Dubai hotel has a huge interactive selfie wall and you can post your pics directly to social!
6. There’s a pet-friendly hotel in Dubai? Of course!
The Radisson RED, Dubai Silicon Oasis even offers a pawsome staycation for 2 plus 1 pet with a 1-hour drinks package per person. Pet package includes free hire of dog bed & bowl, dog ice cream (or cat) and pawsecco. Pawfect!
7. A Waterfront hotel might just be the friendliest 5-star hotel in Dubai
If you hate ‘maam, sir’ and you appreciate first names, personality and a Scottish welcome, this hotel has your name written all over it!
8. A Dubai hotel has 132 chandeliers
How cool is that?! This hotel is full of character and lovable eccentricities, starting with the Scottish flag flying high and proud at its door.
9. This is up there with the best sunset spots in Dubai
The FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront has EPIC views of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Canal, and the sun setting over Downtown Dubai.
10. The city’s first-ever 5-star hotel was built in 1975
Only three years younger than the UAE, this hotel is considered a heritage site!
11. Find one of the city’s oldest and most authentic Persian eatery
Shabestan is the city’s oldest and most authentic Persian eatery, a popular haunt with Dubai’s royal family and this year, Steven Seagal popped in too!
12. This is a hotel world leaders stay at when they visit Dubai
Only The King & Queen of Nepal in 1987, The former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski in 1995 and 2005. The former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Abdullah Ahmed Badawi in 2004, 2008 and 2009 and The former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev… What an iconic history!
13. A guest stayed for 2,200 consecutive nights, came as a single and left married as a father of three kids at this hotel
14. You can play at a world-class Troon managed golf club
The “Golf-cation” package includes access to the world-class Troon-managed Al Zorah Golf Club, a uniquely designed golf course that protects the natural environment while surrounded by striking mangroves. This is BLISS for golf fans!
Where? Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
15. A hotel lobby Café is decorated with metal nail art! METAL ART PEOPLE!
Find Almas Cafe in the lobby of Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman. How cool is that?!
Where? Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
