CHECK IT OUT: These Hotels Give You Your Money Back In Food!

Ever stayed somewhere and wished your room could pay you back? YUP, YOU READ THAT RIGHT!

At Radisson Hotels across the UAE, the value of your room stay gets returned to you as dining credit. That means big breakfasts, unforgettable dinners, snacks that hit just right, and all the shared moments in between that make a staycation actually worth it.

Stay, chill, repeat

Radisson Hotels are all about making life easier. Comfy rooms, chill vibes, and spaces to actually hang out starting from AED 299 ONLY!. So, if you’re escaping the city life for a weekend, planning a family mini-adventure, or sneaking in some me-time, it’s a stay that just… works. No fuss, no stress, just good vibes. GOALS!

Food that pays you back

There’s a fun twist that you need to know… With the “Your Stay is on Us” deal, your room stay turns into food credits. So instead of just crashing after check‑in, you’re lingering over breakfast, treating yourself to dinner, diving into desserts, and just making moments. Bring your friends, your fam, your partner. Because food always tastes better when people unpack stories with you.

Pick your hotel (so many options!)

The offer runs across some of your fave Radisson Hotels in the UAE:

Each one has its own style, but they all share the same idea. Make every moment count, make it feel easy, and make sure you leave smiling (and full).

MAKE IT YOURSSSS!

So next time you’re thinking “I just need a break,” skip the ordinary and make it delicious. Radisson Hotels across the UAE are turning staycations into full‑on experiences where comfort meets connection, and every meal becomes a memory. Let’s eat, laugh, and stay a little longer… because moments like these are the ones you ACTUALLY remember.