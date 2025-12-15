REVIEW: A Day Of Breakfast, Beats And Poolside Vibes At MYAMI

Brunches are a staple in Dubai. Everyone’s basically been to one. And at this point, the expectations are the same for any brunch you go to. But MYAMI changed that! We expected a regular brunch with beach views, but what we got instead was an entire day experience. From sunrise coffee to sunset cocktails, MYAMI’s vibe evolves so seamlessly that you end up staying far longer than planned… and loving every minute of it.

Morning mood: coffee, waves, and first bites

Your day kicks off with the hush of Palm West Beach mornings. Fresh coffee scent, warm sunlight, and a breakfast menu that balances healthy and indulgent equally well. Our personal pick? The açaí bowl, followed by a perfectly plated gourmet dish that sets the tone beautifully.

Afternoon unwind: poolside toasts and sun-soaked beats

By midday, MYAMI shifts into that dreamy, social rhythm. We tried the swim-up bar (highly recommend), enjoyed handcrafted cocktails, and let the soft beach beats take over. The vibe is relaxed but fun… exactly the kind of afternoon we wish Dubai had more of.

Sunset shift: small plates, gold-toned views, and good company

Golden hour is where MYAMI shines. The scene turns cosy, the lights warm, and everyone finds their pocket of happiness. We tasted small plates that pair perfectly with beach views, packed with bold, global flavours that complement conversation and that chilled atmosphere.

The final verdict

One minute you’re having a sunset cocktail… and suddenly it’s nighttime, and you don’t want to leave. MYAMI isn’t just brunch, or lunch, or dinner.

It’s an easy-going all-day escape that adjusts to your mood. Lovin Dubai’s verdict: A must-visit for a day that feels effortless, beautiful, and deeply Dubai.

The important bits

Where? MYAMI, Marriott The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Opening hours: Everyday from 8am – 12am

Click hereeeee to book!