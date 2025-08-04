REVIEW: “I Didn’t Think I Needed A New Phone Until I Tried OPPO’s Reno14”

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Imagine a phone that captures breathtaking pictures at night, helps to complete daily tasks with a single voice command AND has a longggggg battery life…sounds unreal doesn’t it? But hang on a minute! I got hold of OPPO’s recently launched Reno14 Series and let’s just say – it’s too good to be true.
It ticks all the right boxes — but what stands out is its AI-powered imaging feature, Iridescent Mermaid Design, amazing camera quality, and improved mobile productivity.
And safe to say, it’s worth the hype!
But, just a heads up! I discovered the underwater photography feature can only be used in fresh water at depths of up to two metres for a maximum of 30 minutes. Happy filming folks!
To celebrate the launch, OPPO is offering an exclusive trade-in promotion from August 1st to 17th, 2025. Customers trading in their old smartphones will receive an additional AED 200 on top of the assessed trade-in value when purchasing any device from the Reno14 Series.
Offer is available for a limited time, exclusively at participating retailers across the UAE, including Sharaf DG, Emax, and Jumbo Electronics.
The AI Voicescribe feature offers real-time translations, subtitles and summaries for videos, meetings and audio-video calls. In a nutshell, communication via popular messaging and meeting apps including Google Meet, Teams and Skype, has been made a lot easier too. And then I stumbled upon another surprise after discovering the AI Translate app!
So, hear it from me: It’s time for everyone to hop onto the bandwagon…
