REVIEW: “I Didn’t Think I Needed A New Phone Until I Tried OPPO’s Reno14”

Imagine a phone that captures breathtaking pictures at night, helps to complete daily tasks with a single voice command AND has a longggggg battery life…sounds unreal doesn’t it? But hang on a minute! I got hold of OPPO’s recently launched Reno14 Series and let’s just say – it’s too good to be true.

The Reno14 Series is undoubtedly a notch up from the Reno13 lineup

It ticks all the right boxes — but what stands out is its AI-powered imaging feature, Iridescent Mermaid Design, amazing camera quality, and improved mobile productivity.

It is the upgrade I seriously did not know I needed!

And safe to say, it’s worth the hype!

The ‘AI Flash Night Photography’ captures picture-perfect shots by night

The ‘Live Photo’ capture quality is one I have never seen before — pure goals!

The ‘UnderWater Photography Mode’ in the OPPO Reno14F 5G is the ultimate showstopper, meaning I don’t need a waterproof case when shooting content (even videos up to 4K resolution!)

The ColorOS 15 is screaming “user-friendly”, with five major upgrades and six years of security for lasting efficiency.

With the inclusion of Gemini AI, I found small tasks to be seamless with simple voice commands — a blessing in disguise for hectic days at the office and at home.

But, just a heads up! I discovered the underwater photography feature can only be used in fresh water at depths of up to two metres for a maximum of 30 minutes. Happy filming folks!

To celebrate the launch, OPPO is offering an exclusive trade-in promotion from August 1st to 17th, 2025. Customers trading in their old smartphones will receive an additional AED 200 on top of the assessed trade-in value when purchasing any device from the Reno14 Series.

Offer is available for a limited time, exclusively at participating retailers across the UAE, including Sharaf DG, Emax, and Jumbo Electronics.

I found the communication to be smooth and seamless…

The AI Voicescribe feature offers real-time translations, subtitles and summaries for videos, meetings and audio-video calls. In a nutshell, communication via popular messaging and meeting apps including Google Meet, Teams and Skype, has been made a lot easier too. And then I stumbled upon another surprise after discovering the AI Translate app!

So, hear it from me: It’s time for everyone to hop onto the bandwagon…

Prices for the Reno14 Series range from AED 1,499 to AED2,599

Reno 14 F 5G is priced at AED 1,499, along with a complimentary OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro, and a 12-month screen and waterproof protection plan worth AED 899.

Reno14 5G will be available at AED 1,999, bundled with the OPPO Enco Air4 earbuds.

Reno14 Pro 5G is for AED 2,599 and includes complimentary OPPO Enco Air4 earbuds.

Both the Reno14 Pro 5G and Reno 14 5G come with a 12-month warranty for liquid and screen protection worth AED 999.