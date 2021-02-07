Ride With Your Squad Of 4 In A Dubai Hala Taxi From The Careem app

With Hala van, you can book a taxi for your party of 4 people, to arrive at your door in 3 minutes or LESS!

COVID regulations state there are two people permitted per regular Dubai sedan taxi, however with Hala, up to 4 people can travel in a Dubai Taxi Van – for exactly the SAME price as the standard sedan.

The vans have two rows for passengers and two passengers are permitted per row.

The new four-person limit is applicable to Hala Van taxis only, while there is still a limit of 2 passengers for the regular Hala, (Dubai Taxi) with both passengers in the rear seats.

Book your journey on the Careem app now!