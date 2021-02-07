Ride With Your Squad Of 4 In A Dubai Hala Taxi From The Careem app

د . إAEDSRر . س

With Hala van, you can book a taxi for your party of 4 people, to arrive at your door in 3 minutes or LESS!

COVID regulations state there are two people permitted per regular Dubai sedan taxi, however with Hala, up to 4 people can travel in a Dubai Taxi Van – for exactly the SAME price as the standard sedan.

The vans have two rows for passengers and two passengers are permitted per row.

The new four-person limit is applicable to Hala Van taxis only, while there is still a limit of 2 passengers for the regular Hala, (Dubai Taxi) with both passengers in the rear seats.

Book your journey on the Careem app now!

Don’t waste your time hailing a Dubai Taxi Van from the roads… A. There’s a limited number and B. Most of them operate under pre-bookings

Book your Hala Dubai Taxi Van via the Careem app and get one right to your doorstep, in under 3 minutes!

Benefit from additional safety features like Captain tracing, temperature checks, an in-app pay for completely contactless payment, in-ride feedback and dedicated safety team ONLY via the app.

*P.S. As an extra bonus, Hala is currently offering a free return ride for any residents going to selected vaccination centres – this offer is available for van too.

