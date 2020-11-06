5 Italian Phrases You Can Use At Downtown's New Retro Trattoria

EVERYONE has tried Italian food, but have you really eaten Italian food if it wasn’t so good that you licked the plate clean, slammed your napkin down on the red chequered table cloth and begged for more?! I think not… Until now! There’s a new trattoria in Downtown, a homegrown spot with a homely feel that’s ALL about bringing you genuine Italian cooking and the true taste of Italy that’s plate licking good! Not *just* delish munch for eat-in, you can order incredible homemade Italian to your door – check the menu here Trattorias are more casual than traditional restaurants with rustic neighbourhood resto vibes and they famously serve up fresh, traditional food. Scarpetta is that and then some, with a modern edge, a fun spot you could actually spend the day trying E-VER-THINGGG

Here are 5 Italian words you can use at Scarpetta and when best to use ’em

5. Use “Per favore” (Please) for when you 100% want seconds Fans of pizza, pasta and all of the goodies that come with Italian cooking will appreciate quality ingredients, and the info that a Downtown Trattoria is bringing the best of Italia to your doorstep is the good news you wanna hear! Think organic ingredients lovingly combined to create an authentic Italian menu, and can we PUHLEASEEE take a moment for the signature Goose ham and shaved truffle pizza… How good does this look?!

4. It wouldn’t be Italia without pizza and if this video doesn’t make you want to eat fresh pizza and pasta, we cannot be friends! Smugly respond ‘prego’ (you’re welcome) after you introduce your friends to Scarpetta and they start throwing the praise your way. Pizzas come piping hot from the wood-fire oven and I promise you, these bad boys are lip-smacking wipe-the-plate-clean good.

3. Say “Si” when you mates wanna hangout at Scarpetta Warm pasta is like a hug on a plate but it’s not *just the pasta that’ll make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside… It’s the whole restaurant experience. From the moment you walk in the door, Scarpetta has extremely welcoming vibes. From the bustling ambience to the retro Italian vibes, (did you just transport to the 90s?!) it’s a very cool hangout, the type of place you could happily pitch up and spend the day with your besties!

2. Psst! The lunch deals starts from just AED39 for a delish serving of crostini, fresh salad, pasta or pizza Seriously… WHAT. A DEAL! That’s AED39 for a menu made from FRESH ingredients… You can say “Grazie” (thank you) to Lovin for just showing you this killer deal

1. Ciao! Cya there fam!