Short Staycation Or Long Escape, Here’s Why Abu Dhabi Is The Place To Be This Summer

If you’ve chosen to spend your summer vacations in the UAE, you’re already one step closer to the most memorable holidays ever! With prices soaring, staycations trending, and parents hunting for activities to keep their little ones entertained, Abu Dhabi is THE place to be. Period. And the best part? The Emirate has also gotten the nod of approval from the kiddos themselves.

So, whether you are planning a short staycation or a long escape, pack your bags for a simple yet exciting summer for more reasons than one.

6. ‘Kids Go Free’ across top attractions on Yas Island all summer

Who doesn’t love a free pass? Whether it’s racing around Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, exploring Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, or splashing into adventures at Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, there is absolutely no charge for kids who want to experience these attractions in full swing.

5. All activities are within a couple of minutes’ reach…. Yassss!

From a child-friendly itinerary, superhero meet-and-greets and immersive museum experiences to creative camps and curiosity-sparking cultural workshops, the list for the most entertaining summer (and a relaxing one for parents!) is endless. And the distance between all these places on this to-do list? Barely anything!

No long transfers and no stress – all activities are minutes apart from each other. Explore world-class museums during the day, sit on rib-tickling amusement rides in the afternoon, and watch the sunset while seated at a Michelin-star restaurant at night. So many things ticked off the bucket list in one day!

4. The ‘Abu Dhabi Passport’ is the perfect surprise and delight for little travellers

Every kid in Abu Dhabi can receive their very own “Abu Dhabi Passport” at a hotel check-in desk, completely free. They each include fun activities, as well as pages to collect stamps at key family-friendly attractions across Abu Dhabi, all while creating memories with loved ones that will last long after the season ends.

From the thrilling rides of Yas Island’s Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to serene escapes like Saadiyat Beach Club and the immersive wonder of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, every stop on the Abu Dhabi journey offers something new to see, do and discover.

Here’s the real fun… the more stamps they collect, the more prizes they can redeem! These will be made available to them at our Passport HQ, at Manarat Al Saadiyat and Louvre Abu Dhabi. From sun visors and beach balls to water bottles, sand toys and even an Abu Dhabi Monopoly Game, there’s something exciting up for grabs for everyone. Whether it’s residents looking for new ways to enjoy the city or visitors exploring Abu Dhabi for the first time, now’s the perfect time to dive into the fun and see what the city has in store for families.

Totally recommended by kids—this season, Abu Dhabi is the ultimate holiday escape.

3. The city is buzzing with indoor sports too

If you’re not a fan of the sun, get your adrenaline fix at CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber that teaches you how to balance. From 3-year-olds to professional skydivers, these chambers are open to everyone.

Or if heights are not your thing either, the fun world of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is worth a visit. With 29 rides and attractions to choose from, it’s screaming action, adventure, and excitement! Think this: You could be in the Flintstones’ Bedrock at one moment and in Gotham City the next. Crazy, isn’t it?

2. There’s a new summer camp on the block

This summer, staycations are a common vibe for everyone, but the new ‘it’ thing is the Yas Island Summer Camp, a unique experience that promises to redefine the summer break for children. Having already kicked off, it will run until August 22, from Monday to Friday, from 9AM to 2PM. Each day is hosted in a different world-class theme park on Yas Island. Children can look forward to five days of immersive, educational, and high-energy experiences.

Young campers at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, can unleash their imagination by designing their dream thrill rides and roller coasters, while also exploring competitive gaming at the Ferrari World Esports Arena.

At Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the day kicks off with an energetic Splash and Match pairing game that builds teamwork, followed by a splash-filled rotation of thrilling slides and water-based challenges. The Waves of Discovery programme lets young campers dive into a water-filled day of splash games, imaginative sketching sessions and lessons in pearl diving heritage.

into a water-filled day of splash games, imaginative sketching sessions and lessons in At Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, children will step into a world filled with superheroes and storytelling. They will also get to craft their favourite superhero masks and capes, before wrapping up with a special live performance featuring beloved DC Super Hero characters and a special meet-and-greet.

will also get to craft their favourite superhero masks and capes, before wrapping up with a special live performance featuring beloved DC Super Hero characters and a special meet-and-greet. Aquatic adventures at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi include young explorers getting the chance to feed rays, sea lions and explore the vibrant marine life within tide pools. Kids will also get a chance to create upcycled sea creatures using craft materials.

Children heading to CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will embark on a day centred around confidence-building, while taking on the thrill of flying in the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber. Skydiving, climbing challenges, and flight showcases make up the top activities.

Young campers can expect to receive a camper pack, including a bag, notebook, pen and water bottle and a camper T-shirt, along with a daily lunch! With limited spots left, hurry to get more information on YasIsland.com.

1. A summer break that’s built around bonding, beaches and banter



From space camps and cooking classes to hotel adventures and heritage workshops, Abu Dhabi’s summer offers across the city are designed to help families do more, explore more and enjoy more, all season long. And let’s not forget the beautiful beaches and historic sites for a great bonding time with the fambam!