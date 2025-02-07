Sip, Save & Celebrate: Windmill Cellar’s Valentine’s Deals Are Too Good To Miss!

If you’re looking to impress your Valentine (or just treat yourself), Windmill Cellar in Ghantoot has got you covered with CRAZYY deals on vines, bubbles, and spirits!

Best part is, no tax, no license, no restrictions whatsoever!

All you gotta do is walk in, grab your favs, and enjoy some UNBEATABLE discounts.

For all you vino lovers, you can’t miss their great collection with even better discounts!

– High-end Bubbles – Up to 30% OFF!

– Pommery Brut Royal Kosher – Now 6 bottles for AED 899 (was 265 per bottle!)

– Bundle of vines – Save up to 50%!

– Single bottle of vino – Starting from AED 20!

– Cases of Vinos (6 bottles) – From AED 110 only!

WHAT a deal!

Check out these items you’ll definitely be adding to your cart

– Buy Twin Pack of Spirits – Get 2 complimentary glasses!

– Top shelf spirit brand – Now AED 799 (was 1499!)

– Johnnie Walker Blue Label LTR – Now AED 849 (was 1099!)

– Favorite spirits – Under AED 99!

Want just a case of beer? Well, that too starts from JUST AED 49!

No need for long road trips—Windmill Cellar is just a 15-minute drive from Jebel Ali, making it the ultimate pit stop for Valentine’s treats! Whether you’re planning a romantic toast or just stocking up for a fun night, getting your hands on these amazing deals has never been easier. So why wait? Swing by, grab your favorites, and let the celebrations begin!