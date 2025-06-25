Sip, Sip, Hooray! Long Weekend Deals Just Dropped At Unisat Ajman

The long weekend is knocking, and if your vibe is good times and clinking glasses…
Then you’ll want to swing by Unisat Ajman because whether you’re prepping for a chill night in, a full-blown celebration, or just topping up the bar cart, they’ve got bottles on bottles waiting for you
But heads up… These deals won’t hang around forever!
Just so you know:
NO TAX
NO LICENSE
NO NONSENSE
So… what have they got?
- Mr.Dowells VSOP W/o MC 37.5cl Brandy 2 for 10
- Hennessy V.S.O.P 1ltr AED 299
- Krug Grande Cuvee Gift Box 75cl bubbles AED 999
- Pommery Brut Royal Kosher 75cl bubbles AED 145
- Oxley 1ltr AED 179
- Pink 47 70cl AED 49
- Bacardi Black Rum 1ltr RumAED 49
- Bacardi Black Rum 75cl AED 45
- Don Julio 70 70cl AED 499
- Don Julio Primavera 75cl AED 999
- JD Gentleman 37.5cl AED 55
- JD RF W/O 1ltr AED 99
- JD McLaren 70cl AED 55
Fancy a scotch?
- Chivas Regal Nrf 75cl AED 90
- Chivas Regal Rf 75cl AED 90
- Chivas Regal XV 1ltr AED 199
- J.W.Black Label 3ltr AED 449
- J.W.Black Label 70cl AED 90
How about single malt?
- Glenfiddich 23 Years Grand Cru – 70cl AED 1199
- Glenfiddich IPA Experiment 70cl AED 229
- Lagavulin 8yrs 70cl AED 249
- Talisker Sky 1ltr AED 209
- Monkey Shoulder 70cl AED 95
No tax. No license hassle. No restrictions. Cheers to that!
Just browse, grab your favourites, and soak up the savings.
– Need the lowdown? Call 0561199527 or 0561199520
– Find your way: Location
When to drop by?
– Sunday to Friday: 9am – 1am
– Saturday: 9am – 2am (because weekends deserve a little extra!)
