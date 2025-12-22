Smoking Fewer Cigarettes Is Not Enough To Reduce The Harm Caused By Smoking

Whether it concerns climate change or modern medicine, the spread of misinformation continues to have a detrimental effect on society. As well as being difficult to identify, these false narratives often lead to confusion and further harm as the result of not well-informed decisions. When it comes to cigarette smoking, a number of these myths are still around.

One such myth is the insinuation that smoking fewer cigarettes will reduce harm caused by smoking

This simply isn’t the case— there’s no safe level of cigarette use. Smoking even a small amount can cause damage to your body, which is why smokers concerned about their health should seek advice and support to quit tobacco and nicotine products altogether. Put simply, the only way to eliminate further risk of harm is to quit smoking for good.

There are more than 6,000 chemicals in cigarette smoke, around 100 of which have been identified by public health authorities as harmful or potentially harmful. Many wrongly believe nicotine presents the greatest health risk related to smoking, but while addictive and not risk-free, nicotine is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases—the high levels of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals in the smoke generated by combustion are.

Those who don’t quit might wish to explore alternatives to continued smoking that avoid burning tobacco

Scientifically substantiated smoke-free products that do not produce smoke can reduce the levels of harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes, making them a better alternative for adults compared to continued smoking. They are not risk-free and provide nicotine, which is addictive, but are better for adults than continuing to smoke.

While nicotine is not the primary cause of smoking-related disease, it is addictive and not risk-free. Certain people should not use products that contain nicotine. This includes pregnant or breastfeeding women and people with heart disease, severe high blood pressure, or diabetes. Minors should not use or have access to tobacco or nicotine-containing products.

Separating fact from fiction helps us make informed decisions in our lives

Moving away from cigarettes is a positive step in whatever form that takes—the best choice is to quit altogether, but for those who won’t, exploring smoke-free options can present a better alternative to continued smoking.

Sponsored by Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited