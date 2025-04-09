This Spot Just Unlocked Elite Pet Parent Status!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
If you’ve ever felt guilty about enjoying a lavish breakfast while your furry friend waits patiently by your side, MYAMI has got you covered.
And yes, it’s as adorable as it sounds!
MYAMI is already known for its South Beach-inspired vibes, stunning waterfront views, and an indulgent breakfast spread. But now, they’re taking things up a notch by becoming the first venue on Palm West Beach to launch a full-fledged pet menu—because why should humans have all the fun?
The Paws & Purrs Menu features a lineup of wholesome, specially crafted dishes designed for your four-legged bestie.
Think grilled chicken with organic sweet potato mash (Pup-Pop Chicken Delight), tender beef strips with carrot sticks and pasta (Nom Nom Tenderloin), and a hearty bowl of rice, chicken, and carrots (Bowl of Joy).
It’s a feast fit for a furry king or queen.
Anddd, while your pup enjoys their gourmet spread, you can dive into MYAMI’s killer breakfast menu. This isn’t your basic eggs-and-toast situation…it’s a bold and playful twist on morning favorites.
Expect Crab Omelettes with salsa macha, Caramelized Pecan & Banana Hotcakes that are basically dessert for breakfast, and the Short Rib Benedict that takes indulgence to a whole new level.
That means you and your furry friend can soak up the sun and take a stroll along the pristine shoreline, making it the ultimate beach day out.
Where: MYAMI, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah (Valet parking available at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah)
When: Open daily from 8 AM – 12 Midnight (Breakfast served 8 AM – 12 PM)
Prices: Pet menu starts from AED 35.
Beach Day Passes are available at Bal Harbour Beach and are fully redeemable.
So, if you’re looking for a vibe, a feast, and a place where your pup gets treated like royalty…MYAMI is the move.
