This Spot Just Unlocked Elite Pet Parent Status!

If you’ve ever felt guilty about enjoying a lavish breakfast while your furry friend waits patiently by your side, MYAMI has got you covered.

The chic Palm West Beach hotspot just dropped the “Paws & Purrs Menu”…a dedicated pet menu that lets your pup indulge in gourmet treats while you sip on your morning coffee

And yes, it’s as adorable as it sounds!

MYAMI is already known for its South Beach-inspired vibes, stunning waterfront views, and an indulgent breakfast spread. But now, they’re taking things up a notch by becoming the first venue on Palm West Beach to launch a full-fledged pet menu—because why should humans have all the fun?

The Paws & Purrs Menu features a lineup of wholesome, specially crafted dishes designed for your four-legged bestie.

Think grilled chicken with organic sweet potato mash (Pup-Pop Chicken Delight), tender beef strips with carrot sticks and pasta (Nom Nom Tenderloin), and a hearty bowl of rice, chicken, and carrots (Bowl of Joy).

And if your pup is all about breakfast, they can dig into the Bow Wow Egg Feast with scrambled eggs, quinoa, and strawberries or lap up the Happy Tails Yoghurt—Greek yogurt with mixed berries and apple.

It’s a feast fit for a furry king or queen.

Anddd, while your pup enjoys their gourmet spread, you can dive into MYAMI’s killer breakfast menu. This isn’t your basic eggs-and-toast situation…it’s a bold and playful twist on morning favorites.

Expect Crab Omelettes with salsa macha, Caramelized Pecan & Banana Hotcakes that are basically dessert for breakfast, and the Short Rib Benedict that takes indulgence to a whole new level.

As if a dreamy breakfast with your pup wasn’t enough, MYAMI is also giving pet owners exclusive access to Bal Harbour Beach with a Beach Pass

That means you and your furry friend can soak up the sun and take a stroll along the pristine shoreline, making it the ultimate beach day out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where: MYAMI, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah (Valet parking available at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah)

When: Open daily from 8 AM – 12 Midnight (Breakfast served 8 AM – 12 PM)

Prices: Pet menu starts from AED 35.

Beach Day Passes are available at Bal Harbour Beach and are fully redeemable.

Adults: AED 150 (Monday to Thursday), AED 250 (Friday to Sunday)

Kids: AED 75 (Monday to Thursday), AED 125 (Friday to Sunday)

So, if you’re looking for a vibe, a feast, and a place where your pup gets treated like royalty…MYAMI is the move.