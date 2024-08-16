Don’t Miss The Summer Savings Explosion At Windmill Cellar Ghantoot!

If you’re looking to stock up on your favourite bevvies then look no further… Windmill Cellar’s mega sale is kicking off this month and this is your chance to shop ’til you drop!

Windmill Cellar is rolling out irresistible offers that will add a little extra kick to their gatherings

The shop is just a 15-minute drive away from Jebel Ali, making it easily accessible for all residents of the city. To top it off, you can shop without a liquor license!

Where? Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot

For more details, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windmill Cellar Ghantoot (@windmillcellar)

If you love grapes, then this is your chance to stock up and enjoy the great deals!

Get ready, vino lovers! This store is a dream come true with unbeatable discounts on a wide range of grapes. From everyday favorites to rare, fine wines, you’ll find it all at amazing prices. It’s the ultimate destination for any wine enthusiast looking to score some incredible deals… Cheers to that!

Take note of all the offers on grapes they’ve got:

Buy Cases of Vinos (6 bottles) starting from AED 150 only!

SALE: Buy Bundle of grapes and save up to 50%

SALE: Buy a bottle of vino starting from AED 25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windmill Cellar Ghantoot (@windmillcellar)

They’ve got more offers for you to enjoy…

During the sales at Windmill Cellar, you’ll be snagging unbelievable deals and filling your cart with top-notch beverages. With every step, you’ll be grinning from ear to ear, knowing you’re getting the best bang for your buck. Cheers to amazing finds and even better savings!

SALE: Favorite premium spirit under AED 99 only

Case of beverages and get 6 pack cooler bag.

SALE: Buy VIP premium spirit J.W. Blue Label LTR only at AED 899.

SALE: Buy popular spirits 1942, at AED 999 only.

Buy Twin Pack of premium spirits and Get 2 Glasses Complimentary.

SALE: Buy VIP premium spirit LTR only at AED 899.

SALE: Buy Case of hops starting from AED 65

Stock up on your favorite drinks and spend over AED 500 to earn exciting rewards!

Get ready for some serious perks at Windmill Cellar! When you stock up on your favorite drinks and spend over AED 500, you’ll score extra beverages as a bonus. It gets even better.. The more you spend, the bigger the rewards!

For more details, click here.

The important deets:

Where? Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot

When? from 9am to 10pm

Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app .If you’re in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, delivery IS available for you. Just place an order at online.windmillgt.com before 7pm with a minimum amount of AED 75 to get drinks delivered to your doorstep on the same day with free delivery!

Website: windmillgt.com

Instagram

For more information, call: (+971) 56 538 9582

Windmill Cellar is one of the main alcohol retailers in the UAE, based in Abu Dhabi and operating since 2013 with 5 retail shops.