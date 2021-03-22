These INCREDIBLE Speakers Will Instantly Transport You To A Better Time... For HOURS!

A good speaker can set the mood like nothing else and especially one that has a good battery life! Get transported to your happy place with Switch’s PORTABLE and POWERFUL PERFORMANCE outdoor speakers. Known to be acing the tech game, Switch provides the coolest tech accessories, ranging from audio, power, and innovative gadgets, including collaborations with global accessory brands to provide customised alternatives to Apple, Anker, Huawei, Shure and much more! And now the brand has launched an absolute beast that can run for more than 10 hours on a single charge. Hellooooo 😍 Switch WS-Ultra 60W Wireless Speaker is available here starting from AED399.

The Switch WS-Ultra 60W Wireless Speaker: Let’s talk battery life and ultra-smooth sounds You’re out in the desert, having a bbq with the gang, in the park or on your balcony – your vibe will not be complete without good music! Enter Switch 🔊: The 7,200 mAh rechargeable battery, provides more than 10 hours of playback time. So something like ‘running out of charge’ is no longer a problem! Apart from that, the speakers have a powerful 60W output with two full-range drivers and two bass drivers for an immersive listening experience. SO, crank up the volume and maybe even connect it to another Switch WS-Ultra 60W Wireless Speakers for an amplified stereo experience.

Reconnecting your phone after every call is a thing of the past. Who does that anymore?!?! No joke, when tech advances so do you. Because the Switch WS-Ultra 60W Wireless Speaker is more than just a way to amplify music, the speakers come with a built-in microphone to allow for hands-free calls AS WELL AS a built-in smartphone charger. So not only does it never run out of charge, but it can charge your phone as well. BRILLZZ. Switch WS-Ultra 60W Wireless Speaker is available here starting from AED399.

How to connect your device you ask? SIMPLE. Via Bluetooth or AUX cables or your old-school USB. The options are plenty and endless. Connect the way you know best. And apart from being a connection wiz, the sleek design of the speakers are built to last in every situation, with a handlebar and shoulder strap for easy portability and I PX6 waterproof, you don’t have to worry about splashing some water on it.